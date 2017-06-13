AB de Villiers to lead South Africa in T20I series against England

AB de Villiers will lead South Africa in the upcoming T20I series against England. (Source: Reuters) AB de Villiers will lead South Africa in the upcoming T20I series against England. (Source: Reuters)

While there were talks that AB de Villiers may not remain the South Africa captain, the batsman has been given the extra responsibility of leading the side in T20 internationals as well. De Villiers will lead the South African team in the upcoming three-match T20 international series against England which begins on June 21.

South Africa have decided to rest their regular skipper Faf du Plessis for the T20I series. The senior player has been rested before the important Test series against England.

De Villiers was criticised for his captaincy in the one-day international team as South Africa crashed out of the ongoing Champions Trophy after one win and two losses. Prior to the Champions Trophy, South Africa had also lost the three-match ODI series against England 2-1. De Villiers has already ruled himself out of the Test matches.

South Africa included pacer Dwaine Pretorius for the first time in T20Is. He is also known for his powerful hitting with the bat down the order. Pretorious has played 10 ODIs since making his debut last year.

“We are ready to give further opportunities to Andile Phehlukwayo, Mangaliso Mosehle, Jon-Jon Smuts and Dane Paterson, who all made their debuts in the recent series against Sri Lanka,” Cricket South Africa National Selection Panel convener Linda Zondi said.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the newcomers to play alongside world-class and experienced players like AB, Farhaan, David Miller, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris and Wayne Parnell.”

