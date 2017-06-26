AB de Villiers to decide future after CSA meeting

AB de Villiers has scored 146 runs in his last three T20I innings. (Source: File) AB de Villiers has scored 146 runs in his last three T20I innings. (Source: File)

AB de Villiers’ destructive batting might have gone missing in the recent times, however, the right-handed batsman continues to be a vital part of the South African squad. With 2019 World Cup less than two years away, De Villiers recent performances have raised doubts of him making it into the squad for the ICC tournament.

After a disappointing campaign in the Champions Trophy and losing the three-match T20I series against England, De Villiers said that he and Cricket South Africa are going to “make a final decision about what happens for the next few years.”

“We will see what works for both parties. We are not going to pick and choose games, but we are going to make a final decision about what happens for the next few years,” said the 33-year old.

After a poor show with the bat in the just-concluded ICC tournament, De Villiers has scored 146 runs in his last three innings. Under his captaincy, South Africa lost ODI and T20I series against England. They will now attempt to turn their fortunes around in the four-match Test series.

He had planned to return to the longer format during Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa. Explaining the reason behind him skipping the Test series against England, De Villiers said “I am going to spend a bit of time off at home with the family, I’m going to welcome my new youngster into the world, and obviously look to stay fit,” De Villiers said. “I want to make sure I am ready for September, en Bangladesh come.”

On several occasions, he has stated his ambition of lifting the 2019 World Cup trophy for South Africa. However, he says his dream depends on how the discussion with CSA went.

“It’s my main dream to win a World Cup for South Africa, or to be part of it in one way or another… I don’t even think it’s in my hands, what is going to happen. I will wait until the final decision on the coach and things like that are made. Then I can also have a chat to CSA, to see where I am going to fit in.”

