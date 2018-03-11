AB de Villiers scores majestic 22nd Test century

When AB de Villiers walked up to the middle, there was plenty of reverse swing on offer for the Australian bowlers in the final session of play on Day 2 of the second Test. It was a far cry from the amble approach that Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla had taken prior to the break. With the ball doing plenty on Saturday and wickets falling, AB did what he does best – went on the attack. He was rewarded with plenty of runs to his tally and soon enough brought about his fifty from just 62 balls.
Move to the third day, he continued superbly alongside Vernon Philander and brought about his 22nd Test century and remained unbeaten when the last wicket fell. On the Sunday morning’s play, South Africa added 118 runs to their overnight total of 264/7 and were eventually bowled out for 382 to take a 139 run lead. AB walked back amid a loud standing ovation and respectful applause from Australia players as well.
The 126 not out also ended his dry spell of not scoring a Test ton in his last 13 Test matches. He also played a key role in the hosts adding 150 runs in the final three wickets.
Australia emerged victorious in the first Test of the four-match series by a 118-run margin.
