AB de Villiers scores majestic 22nd Test century

David Warner’s splendid knock gave South Africa a 139 run lead. (Source: Reuters) David Warner’s splendid knock gave South Africa a 139 run lead. (Source: Reuters)

When AB de Villiers walked up to the middle, there was plenty of reverse swing on offer for the Australian bowlers in the final session of play on Day 2 of the second Test. It was a far cry from the amble approach that Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla had taken prior to the break. With the ball doing plenty on Saturday and wickets falling, AB did what he does best – went on the attack. He was rewarded with plenty of runs to his tally and soon enough brought about his fifty from just 62 balls.

Move to the third day, he continued superbly alongside Vernon Philander and brought about his 22nd Test century and remained unbeaten when the last wicket fell. On the Sunday morning’s play, South Africa added 118 runs to their overnight total of 264/7 and were eventually bowled out for 382 to take a 139 run lead. AB walked back amid a loud standing ovation and respectful applause from Australia players as well.

The 126 not out also ended his dry spell of not scoring a Test ton in his last 13 Test matches. He also played a key role in the hosts adding 150 runs in the final three wickets.

Extremely special innings from AB, what a player and what an occasion to rise upto after the controversial 1st test. Test cricket at its best. #Abd #SAvsAUS — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 11, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Brilliant century from @ABdeVilliers17. And gets there with an upper cut! I don't think there is a cricket lover in the world who doesn't admire him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 11, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What an absolutely brilliant innings from AB de Villiers. SA have hot a handy lead. Looks a good test match on offer #SAvsAUS — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 11, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

What a superstar AB de Villiers truly is. Leaving statistics to one side, I still think he's the best and most dynamic batsman in world cricket. #SAvAUS — Adam White (@White_Adam) March 11, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Among the finest counter-attacking centuries — and under huge pressure — I've seen. In this form, who's better than @ABdeVilliers17 I ask? — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 11, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So good to watch @ABdeVilliers17 in full flight. Absolute legend of the game and always makes it look so easy.! #SAvsAUS — David Miller (@DavidMillerSA12) March 11, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Australia emerged victorious in the first Test of the four-match series by a 118-run margin.

