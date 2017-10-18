South Africa vs Bangladesh: AB de Villiers returns to action after four months, blasts 176 in 104 balls

AB de Villiers scored 176 of just 104 balls. (Source: Official CSA Twitter) AB de Villiers scored 176 of just 104 balls. (Source: Official CSA Twitter)

After an extended period of lay-off, Ab de Villiers marked his return to ODI cricket in style as he blasted a quickfire hundred against Bangladesh in the second ODI. His 25th ODI hundred, which came of just 68 deliveries, is now the seventh fastest by a South African.

De Villiers came took guard during a tricky period when South Africa, after being asked to bat first, had lost two wickets with the scoreboard on 90. However, in a classical counter-attacking game the right-handed batsman took the attack to the bowlers from the outset. While he did offer a chance early-on after miscuing a pull shot, the Tigers failed to latch onto the opportunity. As a result, Bangladesh paid a heavy price for the lapse as De Villiers went to score a brisk century. He eventually fell for 176 off 104 balls as the Proteas put up a huge total of 354. In his innings of 176, De Villiers hit 15 boundaries and seven sixes.

Bangladesh bowlers, however, seemed bereft of any ideas and wayward in their spells and as a result had yet another poor outing in the field. Rubel Hossain was the only bowler who managed to trouble the batsman and picked up four wickets in his spell. Had it not been for his bowling, South Africa were well on course to go past the 400-run mark. The fielding was not up to the mark either which led to skipper Masrafe Mortaza lose his cool on the field. When they come out to bat, Bangladesh will have a tough ask as they chase a competitive total against a formidable bowling unit.

