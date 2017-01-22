Ab de Villiers smashes century in return to cricketing action

AB de Villiers has been out of international cricket since mid-2016. (Source: AP) AB de Villiers has been out of international cricket since mid-2016. (Source: AP)

South Africa’s talismanic ODI skipper AB de Villiers made a sensational return on Sunday when he scored a hundred while playing in South Africa’s domestic 50 over competition. De Villiers has been out of cricketing action from mid-2016 due to a long-term elbow injury.

De Villiers was playing for Northerns against Easterns who had made 200. He got to his 50 in 32 balls and speeded up after that to get to his century in 87 balls. He then smashed 34 runs more from just 16 balls and thus finished unbeaten at 134 from 103 balls. His whirlwing helped Northerns reach the total in just 19.3 overs.

The 32-year-old had stated that his dream to stay fit until the 2019 World Cup. He was South Africa’s captain in all formats until his decision to step down from Test captaincy earlier in the year. The decision had come after he was out of regular cricketing action for months and South Africa’s series victory against Australia in their own backyard under the leadershup of Faf du Plessis. He is still South Africa’s ODI captain and may make his return for the side in the third T20 interational against Sri Lanka.

De Villiers is constantly rated as one of the best batsmen in the world and one of the most prolific run-getters of all time. He has 21 ODI centuries and 24 Test tons to his name. He is also one of the best fielders in the side and has, on numerous occasions slipped seamlessly into the role of wicket keeper. All of these has led him to be regarded as one South Africa’s all time greats.

