AB de Villiers lights up Ram Slam T20 Challenge with 19-ball fifty

AB de Villiers scored 50 runs off 19 balls. (Express File Photo) AB de Villiers scored 50 runs off 19 balls. (Express File Photo)

A brutal 19-ball fifty is how AB de Villiers lit up the Ram Slam T20 League in South Africa on Sunday. Playing for the Titans, De Villiers showed no mercy for the bowlers and whatever came hi way was hit hard. Titans captain Albie Morkel was also in similar mood as he hit 41 off 16 balls.

Titans posted an eight-wicket win over Lions in a run-curtailed match in which they had to chase 135 in 15 overs. Titans chased down the target in just 11.2 overs, thanks to De Villiers and Morkel. Quinton de Kock also provided a solid start at the top with a quickfire 39.

Lions were building up to a good total as Reeza Hendricks was playing a good hand. But rain stopped play when Lions were 127 for the loss of six wickets in 15 overs and no further play was possible in their innings. Hendricks score 42-ball 67 with eight fours and two sixes in his innings.

The start of the innings wasn’t the greatest for Lions as they lost two wickets in the first over itself. Albie removed Rassie van der Dussen and Mangaliso Mosehle in the first over. Both went back to the pavillion without opening their account.

The target of 135 runs in 15 overs did not look too big once De Kock provided a solid start to Titans. But, it was when De Villiers and Albie joined hands that Titans were unstoppable. De Villiers hit a six to complete his half-century and win the game for his team.

