AB de Villiers hopes Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma have many kids

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s marriage in Tuscany on December 11 took many people by surprise as the couple successfully kept the developments under wraps. However, soon after their confirmation on Twitter, wishes poured in from across the world for the newlyweds. One person who was visibly surprised by Kohli’s wedding was his teammate from Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers.

“Congratulations to Virat and Anushka for getting married. Took me by surprise. But I always knew who had a surprise up your sleeve. So, congrats to my good friend Virat, and Anushka. I know you guys are going to have a very happy life together and hopefully many kids to come,” De Villiers said in a video.

However, De Villiers is not the only one who has sent in his wishes for Virat and Anushka. Pakistan seamer Mohammad Amir also conveyed his regards for the duo. Amir, who is currently playing in the T10 league in Sharjah, said, “I’m so happy for him. I also congratulated him and I wish him in his life’s new innings,”

“Like he made a name for himself in cricket, I wish and pray to Allah that he is successful in his new life and Allah gives both of them a good life and all the happiness. I also pray Allah protects them from evil eyes. When a lot of eyes are on you, a lot of people’s evil eyes could be on you. But I pray that Allah helps them in this new journey,” the 25-year-old pacer added.

Meanwhile, the newlywed couple are all set to throw a bash on 21st and 26th December in Delhi and Mumbai respectively for friends and family. After the celebrations, Kohli, who is not playing in the ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka, will join the team for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

