AB de Villiers welcomes his second child, see pic

South African star, AB de Villiers, became a father of two after his wife, Danielle, gave birth to a baby boy in Pretoria, South Africa on Thursday. South Africa’s ODI captain, de Villiers, shared an image of their second child who has been named John Richard de Villiers. On social media, he posted a picture of himself, his wife, his son Abraham de Villiers, and the new born on his Instagram account, with a caption saying,”Now we are 4! Praise the Lord for this amazing blessing in our lives. John Richard de Villiers was born at 11 am on Monday the 17th and both Danielle and John are safe at home. My wife is the most amazing woman and once again showed incredible courage and strength through all of this.”

The couple got married four years back in 2013 and already have a two-year old son, Abraham de Villiers. De Villiers, returned home immediately after the Champions Trophy as he has currently put a hold on his Test career. This was in a bid to keep himself fully fit for 2019 World Cup in England.

A few weeks back, South Africa’s Test captain Faf du Plessis, de Villiers’ best friend, also missed the Test match against England at Lord’s as he went back home to support his wife, Imari, who gave birth to their first child.

South Africa is currently playing a four Test match series in England which is levelled at 1-1. The third Test will start on July 27 at ‘The Oval’. Previously, the visitor’s had lost both, the ODI and T20 series 2-1 against the hosts.

