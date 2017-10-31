AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn Test return gets coach Ottis Gibson’s approval

AB de Villiers hasn’t played a Test since January last year. (Source: Reuters) AB de Villiers hasn’t played a Test since January last year. (Source: Reuters)

South Africa new head coach Ottis Gibson has hinted that star batsman AB de Villiers and fast bowler Dale Steyn will be part of the Test squad as early as t he four-day Day-Night Test against Zimbabwe which begins on Boxing Day. The team pays Test series against India and Australia later at home.

Gibson was asked a question at the press conference by a journalist whether any spot in vacant for De Villiers in the Test team. The journalist had termed his question as “stupid” and Gibson replied in a humourous way. “What was it you said first there?” Gibson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo before adding: “You’ve answered your question.”

It will be close to two years that De Villiers is out of the Test team due to injuries and a sabbatical from this format. Last month, he had announced that he is available for selection in all three-formats of the game.

Steyn will also enjoy the same comfort if he wants to make a return to the Test team. Gibson said Steyn should be back for the home series even though he has been out of action since November last year.

“He has got a lot of T20 cricket to play and he has also got a lot of time where we can build up his workload and see that he is 100% fit,” Gibson said. “He is Dale Steyn. He is not some average guy from down the road. He is one of the best bowlers the country has ever produced. If you look him in the eyes and you say, ‘Dale are you sure you can make it?’ and he says he can make it, then he is getting the opportunity.”

South Africa can hope to have Morne Morkel in the pace attack as well. Morkel on Monday said he is not looking for Kolpak deal and will look forward to playing the 2019 World Cup for South Africa but did not deny that he open to options. Gibson, however, is hoping that Morkel will stay with South Africa and will be able to play the World Cup.

“Morne is pretty committed to the Proteas over the next couple of years,” Gibson said. “Obviously, the World Cup is a big thing. He is well aware that there can be no guarantees with regards to that. When it comes to 2019, it will be form, fitness, conditions that sort of that. We had a good, honest discussion and he has committed his future to us over the next couple of years.”

Another players Gibson is hoping to have in the squad in captain Faf du Plessis who was ruled out of the Bangladesh T20 internationals due to injured back. Du Plessis has a few niggles and is also looking to get rid of a shoulder concern.

“We have a really nice relationship; he is a nice guy,” Gibson said of du Plessis. “He is very passionate about playing for his country and leading his country. When he is back, he will be a lean, mean fighting machine.”

South Afrida’s youngster have also given hope to Gibson who thinks that these guys can stick around till the World Cup. South Africa will keep experiementing with the squad till the mega event in England in 2019.

“Aiden Markram is a real talent and he has started really well. Hopefully, he will be able to carry on that form for the rest of the summer. And then young Wiaan Mulder came in; I saw him, I liked him, I spoke to the selectors about him. It was a good opportunity to get him around us in the Test series so he can get a feel for what international cricket is all about,” Gibson said.

“I think there is a message in that for every young cricketer and every sort of high-performing cricketer in the country. Look at Robbie Frylinck – he got a debut in T20s. When I asked around the country about one-day players, everybody said he is one of the best white-ball cricketers in the country. It’s only fair that if we are going to widen the pool that we look at him. When you are picking a team for international cricket, you can only pick 11 people and sometimes a lot of people feel like they are not part of it. We are trying to widen the pool of opportunities to give as many as possible an opportunity.”

