AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn return to South Africa Test squad for Zimbabwe

AB de Villiers last played in January last year against England. (File photo) AB de Villiers last played in January last year against England. (File photo)

Ahead of the crucial Test series against India, South Africa will play a four-day game against Zimbabwe in which as many as four of their strongest seamers could play part. Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander have returned to the squad and could give Morne Morkel company in the first-ever four-day game. Alongside, AB de Villiers has returned to the squad after a gap of two years. The quartet of seam bowlers have never played together, mostly due to Steyn’s injury concerns, but that could change following announcement of the 14-man squad.

Despite the return of AB de Villiers and Steyn their inclusion into the starting XI depends on their ability to prove their fitness. Also battling against time for the Boxing Day Test is skipper Faf du Plessis whose recovery process from a shoulder injury is taking longer than expected. De Villiers, on the other hand, is suffering from lower back strain, which has led to his withdrawal from South African Invitational XI vs Zimbabwe in a day-night warm-up match on Wednesday.

“AB de Villiers is struggling with lower back stiffness and has been withdrawn from the three-day warm-up match as a precaution,” Proteas team manager Dr. Mohammed Moosajee is quoted as saying by Cricbuzz said on Tuesday. “He is, however, available for selection for the Test match against Zimbabwe.”

No official word has been made regarding Du Plessis’ involvement or who will take over the captaincy duties should he not play in the historic contest. Dean Elgar is expected to take over the responsibility having done so earlier in the year against England.

If both are fit, then AB de Villiers is expected to sit out. “First we need to make sure that everyone is fit, and if they are then AB’s selection is likely to come down to which format we think is best. We need to decide whether to go with six batters, a spinner and four seamers or seven batters, a spinner and three seamers,” said Selection convenor Linda Zondi.

With four seamers in the fray, it comes as a massive boost for the Proteas who will first welcome India in a three-match Test series followed by Australia. “It is a very exciting moment not just for South Africa but for world cricket to have Dale and AB, two icons of the game, back in the multi-day format,” said Zondi. “After Zimbabwe we have two very tough home Test Series coming up against India, the No. 1 ranked side in the world, and Australia, who have just regained the Ashes in their current series against England.”

“AB and Dale bring loads of experience to the side apart from being two of the South African all-time greats. It is also good to have Vernon back and it is very encouraging that our four premium fast bowlers – Steyn, Philander, Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel – are all back in the selection mix.”

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.

