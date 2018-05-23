Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
AB de Villiers retirement: Here is how twitterati reacted

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers announced retirement from all forms of international cricket.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 23, 2018 6:25:03 pm
ab de villiers against india AB de Villiers is the leading run-scorer in the series against India. (Reuters Photo)
Former South African captain AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday, in a video posted on the social media. The South African batsman, who holds the record for the fastest 50, century and 150 in the One Day Internationals, shared a video on Twitter, in which he said that he believes it is the right time to end his career. “It is time for others to take over,” he said. “I’ve had my turn and to be honest, I am tired,” he added.

The 34-year old’s decision to quit international cricket came as a surprise, with the batsman being the leading run-scorer in Test series against Australia in March. He was also the leading run scorer for the Proteas with 211 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.17 in the Test series against India. The announcement received reactions from all corners, with sports personalities and analysts expressing their surprise over the news.

AB de Villiers has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for South Africa. His last appearance was in the final Test between Australia and South Africa between March and April, 2018.

