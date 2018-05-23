AB de Villiers retirement: Here is how twitterati reacted

AB de Villiers is the leading run-scorer in the series against India. (Reuters Photo) AB de Villiers is the leading run-scorer in the series against India. (Reuters Photo)

Former South African captain AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Wednesday, in a video posted on the social media. The South African batsman, who holds the record for the fastest 50, century and 150 in the One Day Internationals, shared a video on Twitter, in which he said that he believes it is the right time to end his career. “It is time for others to take over,” he said. “I’ve had my turn and to be honest, I am tired,” he added.

The 34-year old’s decision to quit international cricket came as a surprise, with the batsman being the leading run-scorer in Test series against Australia in March. He was also the leading run scorer for the Proteas with 211 runs in 6 innings at an average of 35.17 in the Test series against India. The announcement received reactions from all corners, with sports personalities and analysts expressing their surprise over the news.

As the Proteas legend @ABdeVilliers17 calls it a day on his international career, we at BCCI would like to wish him all the very best for his future endeavours #ABRetires pic.twitter.com/3iRCrJjva6 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 23, 2018

Everyone knows when their time has arrived,abbas is no different. Congrats on a wonderful career @ABdeVilliers17 ?? — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) May 23, 2018

Watta player watta man @ABdeVilliers17 congratulation on ur great career n wish u all the luck for future endeavours #ABRetires #legend — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 23, 2018

Congratulations @ABdeVilliers17 , the most loved cricketer in the world, on a wonderful career. International cricket will be poorer without you, but you will continue to be celebrated by cricket fans around the world pic.twitter.com/uA7CBlYE9F — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 23, 2018

In my experience, only four overseas cricketers have enjoyed — perhaps even exceed — the mass popularity and admiration of Indian superstars: Sir Gary Sobers, Viv Richards, Imran Khan and @ABdeVilliers17. Because of the IPL, India had become ABD’s second home — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 23, 2018

So shocked to here @ABdeVilliers17 has decided to call time on his international career. But that’s just life and he feels it’s time to move on. Thank you great man for your amazing Match winning Performances, Skill Captaincy and most of all your Humility. ?????? — Allan Donald (@AllanDonald33) May 23, 2018

Such a shame for international cricket @ABdeVilliers17 … But he has been an unbelievable advert to how I would have loved to have played all 3 formats .. GREAT GREAT Player … Top 3 that I have ever seen .. #AB — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 23 May 2018

Must admit to being a bit shocked by @ABdeVilliers17 decision to quit all international cricket. We knew it was coming but I thought he would give the World Cup another shot. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 23, 2018

The man who showed the world that batting 360° is an easy task. All the best for your future endeavours @ABdeVilliers17, thank you for all the unforgettable memories! pic.twitter.com/9r4AAQDKfj — R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 23, 2018

AB de Villiers retires from International cricket, one of the two extreme allrounders in cricket along with TM Dilshan. Both batted and bowled in all positions, kept wickets, captained and brilliant fielders. #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) 23 May 2018

#Breaking AB de Villiers announces retirement from all forms of international cricket.

Thank you for all the entertainment, champ @ABdeVilliers17 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) 23 May 2018

In my opinion, @ABdeVilliers17 was world’s best batsman across formats in past 7-8 years. Wish he had played more Tests! #deVilliersRetires — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 23 May 2018

Sudden but we’re confident there was immense thought and contemplation behind the decision. You have to come back to Bengaluru in 2019 ❤️🙌 #Mr360 #PlayBold #RCB http://t.co/dWNlH5Ygoo — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) May 23, 2018

AB de Villiers has played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals for South Africa. His last appearance was in the final Test between Australia and South Africa between March and April, 2018.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd