Aashish Kapoor replaces Venkatesh Prasad in All-India Junior Selection Committee

Former India bowler Aashish Kapoor will replace Venkatesh Prasad as All-India Junior Selection Committee chief as Prasad had resigned from the post less than a month after the country won the U-19 World Cup.

Two days after he resigned from his post of the chairman, the BCCI junior selection committee, the former India seamer joined Kings XI Punjab as their bowling coach for the upcoming season.

“It was happening and to avoid the conflict of interest, I quit my job as the chairman of the (junior) selection committee,” Prasad told this paper, adding: “This is a great opportunity and honestly I would like to thank Virender Sehwag (Kings XI mentor and team director), who proposed my name to the franchise. I also share a very good relationship with R Ashwin (captain) since my CSK days.”

Kapoor, along with Punjab batsman Amit Sharma, was a part of the five-member junior selection panel before it was reduced to three after the implementation of Lodha reforms.

“In all likelihood, Ashish will make a comeback into the junior selection panel now that Venky has resigned. In case of Jatin Paranjpe and Gagan Khoda, they can’t be senior national selectors again as they are not Test players. But in case of Ashish and Amit, there was no problem with eligibility criteria,” a senior BCCI official told PTI earlier on conditions of anonymity.

“They had to make way because the other three (Prasad, Pandey and Parikh) were appointed in September 2015 and these two (Kapoor and Sharma) in 2016. Now with Venky gone, it’s only fair that Ashish makes a comeback as he has better credentials than Amit. He will in any case be the only Test cricketer in junior panel. Unless Committee Of Administrators (COA) has something completely different on their mind, it’s going to be Ashish,” said the official.

The former off-spinner has played 4 Tests and 17 ODIs for India while has played for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Tripura in the domestic circuit.

