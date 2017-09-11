Aaron Finch to miss Australia’s warm-up game against Board President’s XI

Aaron Finch practicing in nets on Sunday. (Source: PTI) Aaron Finch practicing in nets on Sunday. (Source: PTI)

Aaron Finch will miss Australia’s 50-over warm-up game against Board President’s XI in Chennai on Tuesday due to his calf injury. As a precaution before the five-match ODI series, Australia will be without the opener but he will return to the side for the first game against India at the same ground on Sunday, Cricket Australia website reported on Monday.

The Australia opener had suffered the injury while playing for Surrey in County Championships in July. Since arriving in India, he has been working hard to get ready for the first ODI against India.

According to the CA report, all-rounder Hilton Cartwight is also in doubt and can miss the game. He missed the training session on Monday and final call on his selection will be taken on Tuesday morning.

“It’s tough conditions here … I’ve just come from training and I’m still sweating,” James Faulkner was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“We’re eager to get out there (on Tuesday) and it’s going to be a good series. We have to acclimatise to the conditions. I’m looking forward to getting out there in the heat, playing well, bowling some variations and getting through the game with a solid performance.”

