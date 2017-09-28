Aaron Finch scores 94, becomes leading run-scorer in India-Australia ODI series

Aaron Finch scored 94 runs for Australia. (AP Photo) Aaron Finch scored 94 runs for Australia. (AP Photo)

Aaron Finch followed up his century in the third ODI with a 94 in the fourth ODI against India in Bangalore on Thursday. The Australian opener was in fine form once again and played another important innings for the his team. Finch, after missing the first two ODIs due to a calf injury, returned to the side in the Indore ODI and scored a ton.

Continuing from where he left it in Indore, Finch slowly built his innings. As his opening partner David Warner took the charge, Finch played the second fiddle. He still had 10 boundaries and three sixes in his 94-run innings off 96 balls.

Finch and Warner laid a solid platform for the incoming Australian batsmen with a 231-run opening partnership in just 35 overs. This was after Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat against India.

The Bangalore outfield provided proper value for the hosts and the Australian openers took full advantage of the playing conditions. Just like his innings in Indore, Finch accumulated most of his runs in the ‘V’ straight down the ground. Once Warner was dismissed, he took over the charge and got some boundaries.

Trying to clear the fence, Finch skied a ball inside the circle and was caught off Umesh Yadav. But he now has most runs in this series with 218. He has only played two games and has scored these runs at an average of 109.

