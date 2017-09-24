Aaron Finch scores 8th ODI century for Australia in Indore ODI

Aaron Finch scored his eighth ODI century for India. Aaron Finch scored his eighth ODI century for India.

Aaron Finch could not have asked for a better comeback to the Australian cricket team. Playing in the third ODI against India, Finch hammered a century off just 110 balls. The opener had missed the first two ODIs of the five-match series due to a calf injury.

Replacing Hilton Cartwright in the playing XI for Australia, Finch never looked in any sort of trouble out in the middle. He used his feet to a great affect against the spinners. Even against the pacers with the new ball, Finch was in destructive mood. Finch reached his eighth century in ODIs with the help of 12 fours and three sixes.

The 30-year-old was especially favoured the ‘V’ down the ground. He got a total of 42 runs from that area out of his 101. Finch also played the sweep and flick with great control and got runs behind the wicket. Despite beginning aggressively, Finch moved from 90 to 101* in 11 balls.

David Warner and Finch opened for Australia and gave then a brilliant start after Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat on a batting paradise in Indore. Virat Kohli said he would have liked to bat first as well.

Unlike the first two ODIs, Indian bowlers struggled to pick an early wicket this time. Warner and Finch got a decent start before Hardik Pandya bowled Warner.

Despite that wicket, Finch continued to punish the Indian bowlers and took control of the innings. Smith provided him with great support by rotating the strike and scoring the odd boundary to release the pressure off Finch.

