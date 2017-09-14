Aaron Finch aggravates calf injury, may be ruled out of first ODI

Aaron Finch with a teammate during a practice session at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Sunday ahead of the first ODI match against India. (Source: PTI) Aaron Finch with a teammate during a practice session at MAC Stadium in Chennai on Sunday ahead of the first ODI match against India. (Source: PTI)

Visitors, Australia suffered a setback after opener Aaron Finch aggravated his right calf injury during a net session. This leaves his participation in the first ODI in doubt. Australia are set to play the first ODI against India on September 17. Earlier, after getting injured Finch pulled out of the rest of the session. As per reports if Finch is ruled out of the first match then Australia may ask Travis Head or Hilton Cartwright to open the innings.

Stand in coach, David Saker revealed that if Finch fails to recover on time then Travis Head maybe asked to open the batting. “Hopefully he’s the one that can do it. He just seems to keep getting better every time he plays for Australia, so that’s a real positive. His training ethic is as good as you’d get so it’s a good reward for him.”

Reacting to the development, Travis Head said, “I’m excited by the opportunity to go up the order again,” the South Australian said of the shift to No.4. “I’ve had a chance at most spots since I’ve come into the side. “I feel confident and it was nice to get some time in the middle the other day to get a feel for the wicket and the conditions.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd