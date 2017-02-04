Aakash Chopra shuns S Sreesanth’s comeback hopes

S. Sreesanth turned politician in 2016 by contesting the Assembly Elections in Kerala. (Source: PTI) S. Sreesanth turned politician in 2016 by contesting the Assembly Elections in Kerala. (Source: PTI)

Former India cricketer and now a commentator Aakash Chopra has become a respectable figure on getting analysis and details surrounding cricket. His punditry is not just confined to the microphone wielding commentary box but also on social media where he takes questions, answers them and is fairly frank in his responses on Twitter and Facebook.

On January 31, he questioned Gautam Gambhir’s short lived comeback into the Indian team. The Delhi left-hander was included for the third Test against New Zealand and then for the first Test against England. He had come in as a replacement for KL Rahul who had picked up an injury in the New Zealand series. But with him recovering for the England series, Gambhir was felt surplus to requirements and dropped from the squad for the final three Tests of the five-match series.

Chopra had tweeted, “In hindsight Gambhir’s comeback looks shortsighted…why bring him back when can’t be trusted with enough chances?”

In response, a user queried if S Sreesanth had any chances of making a comeback to the Indian setup which validated a simple and yet a confident ‘No’ response from the batsman who played 10 Tests for India.

Sreesanth was found guilty of match fixing by BCCI’s panel during the 2013 IPL which also resulted in criminal charges. However, the Patiala Court cleared him of criminal charges but the board’s stand on his involvement – or lack of – with cricket remained. It was further clarified in January when BCCI denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the speedster to play league cricket in Scotland.

In reply, Sreesanth felt disappointed with Chopra’s response and the vehement reply in saying he can’t script a comeback to Indian team with an eye on 2019 World Cup. He wrote, “I will make a comeback brother..can’t believe u don’t believe that I will play again..anyways God bless us.”

@cricketaakash @im_jeswin I will make a comeback brother..can’t believe u don’t believe that I will play again..anyways God bless us — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) 1 February 2017

Sreesanth took to politics last year when he contested from Thiruvananthapuram as a BJP candidate. However, it wasn’t a winning experience as he lost in the Kerala Assembly Elections after securing 34,764 votes but lost to VS Sivakumar of the Congress by 11,710 votes.

