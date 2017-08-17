Aakash Chopra goes down memory lane, shares pic with teammates from 2004 Pakistan tour

India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in a three-match Test series in 2004. (Source: Twitter) India defeated Pakistan 2-1 in a three-match Test series in 2004. (Source: Twitter)

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra went down memory lane and shared a picture from India’s tour of Pakistan in 2004 where the Sourav Ganguly-led side won first ever Test series on Pakistan soil and created history. Chopra on his Twitter shared the picture and wrote, “Down the memory lane….2004 #Pakistan”

The team that toured Pakistan in 2004 was playing under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly and his troops created history after winning the three-match Test series 2-1. In the first match, India stamped authority when they put on a total of 675/5 before declaring in Multan. Though Ganguly wasn’t the part of this particular Test match but it didn’t really effect India’s performance. Riding on a record-breaking triple hundred from Virender Sehwag, India took good control of the game in the beginning itself. Indian bowlers then bundled out Pakistan for 407 and 216 respectively to win the match by an innings and 52 runs.

In the second match in Lahore, the home side did bounce back. They bowled out India for 287 in first innings while scored 489 in reply. In second innings too, India were all out for 241 and Pakistan chased down the target by 9 wickets to square the series.

But in the deciding third game, India put on a phenomenal show. Pakistan were bundled out for 224 in first innings and India in reply scored a mammoth total of 600 runs after Rahul Dravid scored career best 270. Indian bowlers then cleaned up Pakistan batting line up to win the match by an innings and 131 runs.

Earlier, India also won the five-match ODI series 3-2.

