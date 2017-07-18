ICC pays tribute to William Gilbert Grace on his 169th Birthday, see pic

William Gilbert Grace had a remarkable first-class career where he played 870 matches and scored 54,211 runs. (Source: Instagram) William Gilbert Grace had a remarkable first-class career where he played 870 matches and scored 54,211 runs. (Source: Instagram)

When we talk about cricketing legends who played a massive role in redefining cricket, one name that always comes to the memory is the legendary William Gilbert Grace of England who crossed all the boundaries of perfection, creating several first class records.

Giving the gentlemen, a tribute on his 169th birthday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a picture on their official Instagram account of Grace in his white kit, with a caption saying,”#OnThisDay in 1848, the legendary WG Grace was born. He was the first man to score 50,000 first-class runs and scored the first Test century in England. #cricket #history #legend #grace #england #lovecricket.”

Grace had a remarkable first-class career where he played 870 matches and scored 54,211 runs, which included 124 centuries and 251 half centuries. His highest score was 344 in first class circuit. Grace played 22 Tests for England, scoring 1098 runs including two centuries. He was also the first England batsman to score a Test hundred.

Grace was equally impressive with his bowling, as he scalped 2809 wickets in his first class career, with his best being 10 wickets for 49 runs. He had 240 five wicket hauls and 64 ten-wicket hauls, setting limitless boundaries for himself in his entire career.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd