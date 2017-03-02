A tale of dropped catches

Steve Smith had several lives in the first Test. Steve Smith had several lives in the first Test.

Vijay drops Smith

(First Test, 2nd Innings Pune, Day 2)

Steve Smith batting on 22

Bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin

It was a regulation catch that Vijay failed to hold onto at leg slip. The ball may have come quickly, but inexplicably Vijay just could not hold on.

Abhinav Mukund drops Smith at mid-on

Smith batting on 29

Bowler: Ravindra Jadeja

Mukund, brought on as a substitute fielder was fielding at mid-on when Smith came down the track to play the flick shot off Jadeja. Mukund dives to his right, dropped it.

Mukund drops Smith at short-leg

Smith batting on 37

Bowler: Ravi Ashwin

Smith gets an inside edge, and the ball lobs straight up. Mukund perhaps had expected it to come a tad quicker. Australia captain rallies on and scores a match-winning 109.

Vijay drops Williamson

(First Test, fifth day, Kanpur)

Vijay drops Williamson at gully Kane Williamson batting batting on 14. Bowler: Ravindra Jadeja

Umesh drops Williamson at square leg

Williamson is batting on 16Bowler: Ravi Ashwin

Williamson sweeps the off-spinner, but gets a top-edge. Williamson would be dismissed for 25.

Ronchi gets a lifeline

(Second Test, 2nd day, Kolkata)

Gautam Gambhir drops Ronchi at short point Luke Ronchi batting on 16

Bowler: Mohammad Shami

Ronchi cuts a widish delivery from Shami, but the difficult chance is put down. The New Zealand wicket-keeper would go on to add another 19 runs.

Rahane slips at slip

(Second Test, 5th day, Kolkata)

Ajinkya Rahane drops Matt Henry. Matt Henry batting on 16

Bowler: Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja tosses it, inviting Henry to go for the drive. Rahane drops a fairly easy chance in the slips.

Gambhir at silly point

(Second Test, 5th day, Kolkata)

Gambhir drops Trent Boult at silly point. Bowler: Ravindra Jadeja

Trent Boult batting on 2. Trent Boult would add two more runs.

Caught and bowled chance

(Third Test, 3rd day, Indore)

Ashwin misses a caught & bowled chance

Bowler: Ravi Ashwin

Matt Henry batting on 10. Henry remained unbeaten on 15

Guptill gets a lifeline

(Third Test, 3rd day, Indore)

Rahane drops Martin Guptill at gully

Bowler: Mohammad Shami

Martin Guptill batting on 21 goes onto make 72.

Rahane drops Cook at gully

(First Test, 1st day, Rajkot)

Bowler: Mohammad Shami

Alastair Cook yet to open his account. It was the third delivery of the Test match.

Kohli helps Cook

(First Test, 1st day, Rajkot)

Kohli drops Cook at second slip

Bowler: Umesh Yadav

Cook has just opened his account. Yadav probes outside Cook’s off-stump. The England captain jabs at it this time, nicking it to Virat Kohli. Alastair Cook does not hurt India. Jadeja snaps him for 21.

Hameed is fortunate

(First Test, 1st day, Rajkot)

Vijay drops Haseeb Hameed at first slip

Bowler: Umesh Yadav

Hameed batting on 13. Yadav is sharp and draws Hameed forward. He knicks to Murali Vijay at first slip, who drops a sitter. Hameed makes 31 in all.

Stokes rides his luck

(First Test, 2nd day, Rajkot)

Saha dives but drops

Bowler: Umesh Yadav

Ben Stokes batting on 60. Stokes went on to make a century.

Cook reprieved

(Third Test, first day, Mohali)

Bowler: Mohamamad Shami

Alastair Cook batting on three. Cook looks to work Shami on the leg-side, but ends up getting a leading edge. Jadeja, stationed at third slip is surprised how quickly it has flown across to him. In the end he fails to even get a hand on it.

Ashwin drops Cook

Bowler: Mohammad Shami

Alastair Cook had moved on to 23. Shami bowls from around the wicket, which Cook clips to mid-wicket, where Ravi Ashwin drops one of the easiest catches. That dropped catch would not hurt India, as captain Cook would depart after adding another four runs to his tally.

Jennings — from 0 to 100

(Fourth Test, first day, Mumbai)

Karun Nair drops Keaton Jennings at gully

Bowler: Umesh Yadav

Debutant Jennings is yet to get off the mark. Yadav, bowling with his tail up in just the fourth over of the match, gets steep bounce, making the debutant poke uncomfortably. Karun Nair comes running from gully and tries to take it one-handed catch. In the end, he puts it down. Kohli’s men would go on to rue that missed opportunity, as Keaton Jennings would notch up his maiden century in Test cricket.

Ali dropped on 0

(Fifth Test, first day, Chennai)

KL Rahul drops Ali at midwicket

Bowler: Ravindra Jadeja

Moeen Ali is yet to get off the mark. It is a flighted delivery on middle and leg stump that Moeen Ali flicks in the air. Rahul, who is stationed at midwicket, fails to time his jump, and the ball ends up sneaking through his fingers. Ali makes India pay for that dropped chance, as he goes on to score 146.