A strong contender for the opening slot, Gautam Gambhir ignored for Champions Trophy

The national selectors on Monday announced the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which starts on June 1 in England. A few promising names who featured in the IPL including Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Suresh Raina and Dinesh Karthik would have expected a call-up. Also in the fray were discards Gautam Gambhir and Harbhajan Singh, but none were considered. There is five standby which features Karthik, Raina, Pant and Kuldeep but Gambhir is not included in any list.

For many cricket fans, the decision of not including Gambhir in the squad came as a shocker. The left-hander is in sublime form this year for KKR in the IPL 2017 and has played a key role in the two-time champions dominating run. Gambhir himself didn’t feel IPL performances should influence Champions Trophy selection but the KKR skipper was certainly considered a front-runner for the top-two slot left vacant by injured KL Rahul.

Facts can never go wrong and going through Gambhir’s past performances this season in IPL , his non-selection in the team does not make sense. Out of form, Rohit Sharma has been given another chance to prove himself in the second biggest ICC Tournament. Rohit was out for six months due to a thigh injury after which he hasn’t been impressive in the IPL as he scored 183 runs in 11 matches with an average of 22.87.

Shikhar Dhawan, picked as Rohit’s opening partner. didn’t really get going in the ODIs against England and is behind Gambhir when it comes to runs scored in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

Gambhir, who hasn’t been a part of the Indian team since January 2013, has shown some remarkable improvement in his form. Being the third highest scorer in this season’s IPL, he has taken his runs tally to 425 in 12 matches with a spectacular average of 47.22.

Performing at his best as a captain by leading his side to the playoffs and simultaneously scoring runs had made Gambhir the strongest probable for the Champions Trophy squad. The best, fans can now hope from Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan is to live up to the expectations of the selectors and repeat the glory of ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

