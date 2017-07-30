Latest News
A special feeling to have so much love, says Rohit Sharma after reaching 7 million Twitter followers

By: Express Web Desk | Published:July 30, 2017 12:48 pm
rohit sharma, rohit, sri lanka vs india, india tour of sri lanka 2017, rohit sharma twitter followers, cricket, sports news, indian express Rohit Sharma thanked his Twitter family for their love.
Rohit Sharma has multiple reasons to celebrate other than India winning the first Test against Sri Lanka on their away tour. The Mumbai batsman on Sunday reached 7 million followers on Twitter and said that it was a special feeling to have so much love.

Riding on skipper Virat Kohli’s 17th Test century, India defeated Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-match Test series by 304 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja pitched in with three-wicket hauls later.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, Rohit uploaded a picture on Twitter celebrating India’s victory by playing PS4 with the boys. In his post, the right-handed batsman wrote, “Victory tastes as good when we play FIFA. #PostMatchFifaSessions #Mates”

It looks like his post was well received by cricket fans that few hours later, Rohit thanked his ‘Twitter family’ for the love as he reached 7 million followers. He wrote, “A special feeling to have so much love..a big thank you to my #7Million Twitter family! ?? Have a great Sunday :)”

Rohit did not find a place in India’s playing XI in the first Test after missing series against England, Bangladesh and Australia due to thigh and shoulder injury. He was, however, a part of India’s Champions Trophy campaign, where India reached the final but ended up as runner ups after getting defeated by the hosts.

