A special feeling to have so much love, says Rohit Sharma after reaching 7 million Twitter followers

Rohit Sharma has multiple reasons to celebrate other than India winning the first Test against Sri Lanka on their away tour. The Mumbai batsman on Sunday reached 7 million followers on Twitter and said that it was a special feeling to have so much love.

Riding on skipper Virat Kohli’s 17th Test century, India defeated Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-match Test series by 304 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja pitched in with three-wicket hauls later.

After taking a 1-0 lead in the series, Rohit uploaded a picture on Twitter celebrating India’s victory by playing PS4 with the boys. In his post, the right-handed batsman wrote, “Victory tastes as good when we play FIFA. #PostMatchFifaSessions #Mates”

It looks like his post was well received by cricket fans that few hours later, Rohit thanked his ‘Twitter family’ for the love as he reached 7 million followers. He wrote, “A special feeling to have so much love..a big thank you to my #7Million Twitter family! ?? Have a great Sunday :)”

A special feeling to have so much love..a big thank you to my #7Million Twitter family! 🤗 Have a great Sunday :) — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 30 July 2017

Rohit did not find a place in India’s playing XI in the first Test after missing series against England, Bangladesh and Australia due to thigh and shoulder injury. He was, however, a part of India’s Champions Trophy campaign, where India reached the final but ended up as runner ups after getting defeated by the hosts.

