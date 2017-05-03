A negotiated outcome may be jeopardised if the BCCI takes any drastic step: CoA warns state associations

In a letter to all the state associations, the Supreme Court appointed appointed Committee of Administrators has communicated their views to all the members ahead of the BCCI SGM scheduled on May 7, 2017. In a detailed e-mail, the CoA emphasised on protecting the interest of Indian cricket and hoped “Members of BCCI will take a mature and well-considered decision at the SGM which protects the interests of Indian cricket as a whole”. Here’s a look at the CoA’s take on the matter and what they hope from the Indian cricket board:

The decision regarding what amount/ share and changes to the ICC governance structure the BCCI should finally agree to in the course of negotiations with the ICC and other cricket boards is certainly one that needs to be taken by the General Body of the BCCI as it has long term implications. However, since we have had the benefit of independently interacting with the ICC and other cricket boards as mentioned above, we consider it our duty to communicate our views on the matter to you prior to the SGM:

(a) It is extremely unlikely that the ICC and other cricket boards will agree to the amount/ share envisaged under the financial model that was put in place in 2014.

(b) The ICC and other cricket boards will certainly agree to an amount/ share that is higher than what is envisaged under the revised financial model.

(c) It is in the interests of Indian cricket for the BCCI to continue negotiations with the ICC and other cricket boards to arrive at an amount/ share that is somewhere between that envisaged under the financial model that was put in place in 2014 and that which is envisaged under the revised financial model. An audio recording of the Special General Meeting of the Members of BCCI held on February 19, 2016 reveals that there was a recognition that the BCCI should work in a collaborative framework with ICC and negotiate a lower amount that is acceptable to all. BCCI should continue to adopt this approach in its negotiations with ICC. Specific details of the maximum reduction in the amount/ share that the then President and Secretary of the BCCI were authorized to negotiate and agree were verbally agreed although the same does not find mention in the minutes of the said Special General Meeting.

(d) It is not in the interests of Indian cricket for the BCCI to take any drastic step/ measure which may result in breakdown of negotiations between the BCCI, ICC and other cricket boards, especially since there is sufficient time between now and the ICC Conference to be held in June 2017 for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at.

ICC chairman Manohar has advocated a more equitable revenue distribution in place of the ‘Big Three’ model which benefitted India, Australia and England. File ICC chairman Manohar has advocated a more equitable revenue distribution in place of the ‘Big Three’ model which benefitted India, Australia and England. File

11. We are aware that apart from the revised ICC financial model, issues relating to the revised ICC governance structure are also important for the BCCI. This is evident from the fact that a majority of the preliminary observations contained in the detailed communication dated March 19, 2017 addressed by the CEO to the ICC under our instructions (See Annexure 1) are in relation to the revised ICC governance structure viz. scheduling of bilateral tours, membership issues, powers of the ICC Chairman, voting issues, composition of committees, etc. We believe that the way to address these issues is also through negotiation with the ICC and other cricket boards and there is sufficient time between now and the ICC Conference to be held in June 2017 for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at. However, a negotiated outcome may be jeopardized if the BCCI takes any drastic step/ measure at this stage which will only precipitate matters.

12. We wish to emphasize that we are committed to protecting the interests of Indian cricket including by ensuring that the BCCI gets a fair amount/ share in any financial model that is ultimately put in place by the ICC. However, our views and those of the Members of BCCI may (or may not) differ on what is a fair amount/ share for BCCI and what the priorities are in protecting the interests of Indian cricket.

Acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary. file Acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary. file

13. We trust that the Members of BCCI will take a mature and well-considered decision at the SGM which protects the interests of Indian cricket as a whole. We will extend all possible cooperation and support to such a decision and will stand firmly with the Members of BCCI in that regard. However, in the extremely unlikely event that the decision of the Members of BCCI at the SGM is one which, in our view, is against the interests of Indian cricket, we would be duty bound to bring such decision to the attention of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, communicate our views to the Hon’ble Supreme Court and seek its intervention in the matter as also to take such other steps that we consider necessary to protect the interests of Indian cricket.

14. We look forward to discussing the above in greater detail when we meet on May 6, 2017.

15. Please note that the Committee of Administrators has filed its Third Status Report dated April 6, 2017 seeking appropriate directions from the Hon’ble Supreme Court on matters relating to eligibility for participating in any Special General Meeting or Annual General Meeting of the BCCI (both with reference to Members and their nominees/ representatives). However, since the Hon’ble Supreme Court has not yet decided the issues raised in the Third Status Report, the Committee of Administrators is refraining from issuing any direction which has the effect of barring any Members and/or their nominees/ representatives from participating in any Special General Meeting or Annual General Meeting at this stage.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

The Supreme Court Appointed Committee of Administrators

