A lot of work is needed in terms of our spin: Mithali Raj

Veteran India Women’s cricketer, Mithali Raj believes that the if there is one area where the Indian eves need to improve then it is the spin department. With the World T20 scheduled towards the latter half of the year, Raj wants her side to leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the mega event. Stating that her side has improved a lot over the years, Raj maintained that the team should not be dependent on one player and look for more contributions from the lower order.

In a chat on bcci.tv, she said, “I definitely want the team to do well in this format, because we’ve not really done very well in T20s, be it World Cups or bilateral series. So that’s something I’m looking forward to this year.”

Looking ahead at the T20 World Cup, she said, “Obviously, T20 World Cup is a different format from the one-day format, and the team definitely has lot to work on in T20s. We’ve been doing well in the last two games against South Africa. There’s still work to do in preparation of the World Cup, but the team looks good, with the kind of top-order batting we have.”

Identifying spin department as an area which needs improvement, she added, “A lot of work is needed in terms of our spin,” Raj said. “The wickets are batter-friendly and more conducive for high scoring [in South Africa], so the spinners have a lot more to work on. And the lower order needs to contribute with the bat, because not in every game the batters will score runs.”

On a personal front Raj maintained that she is not satisfied with her performances in the shortest format and wanted to be more consistent. “I’m not really satisfied, as such, but I could have done well in the one-dayers, and I’m looking to continue to be more consistent in the T20 format,” Raj concluded by saying.

