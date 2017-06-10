A look at top-five best ODI bowling figures after Rashid Khan rips apart West Indies batting

Rashid Khan returned with figures of 7/18 against West Indies. (Source: Express Archive) Rashid Khan returned with figures of 7/18 against West Indies. (Source: Express Archive)

Just after concluding a match against Afghanistan in 2016 World T20, West Indies opener Chris Gayle was spotted clicking selfies with Afghan players and there was no reasons for not showing such a gesture. After all, the kind of performance the Asian side produced against the Caribbean team was surely worth celebrating. They had won a group game against Darren Sammy’s team by 6 runs.

A year later, Asghar Stanikzai’s troops stunned West Indies yet again and this time at St Lucia. Afghanistan rode on Rashid Khan’s emphatic bowling display to win the first ODI of the three-match series by 63 runs while defending 212. The leggie returned with figures of 7/18 in 8.4 overs in the process and grabbed the fourth best figures in ODI format to etch his name in record books. Here’s a list of five best bowling performances in ODI cricket.

Chaminda Vaas (8/19 vs Zimbabwe)



Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Chaminda Vaas tops this list as he produced a magnificent spell in 2001 to return with figures of 8/19 against Zimbabwe. 0, 1, 16, 0, 6, 4*, 0, 0, 1, 4, 0 was the reading of Zimbabwe’s scorecard as they were bundled out for 38. Sri Lanka won the match by 9 wickets.

Shahid Afridi (7/12 vs West Indies)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi marched his way into this list when he grabbed a 7-wicket haul against West Indies in 2013 in Guyana in the first match of 5-match ODI series. Pakistan scored 224/9 in 50 overs after Afridi smashed 55-ball 76 and later anchored his team to a mammoth win by 126 runs. West Indies were all out for 98 and Afridi picked 7 wickets at the cost of 12 runs in 9 overs.

Glenn McGrath (7/15 vs Namibia)

During ICC Cworld Cup 2003, Glenn McGrath unfolded one of his finest bowling performances when he helped the Australian side wrap Namibia’s innings for 45 while chasing a target of 302. Australia scored 301/6 while batting frst and later McGrath’s bowling figures of 7/15 anchored them to a scintillating win by 256 runs.

Rashid Khan (7/18 vs West Indies)

Afghanistan teenager is slowly setting a bench mark for his competitors all around the globe. Be it IPL or ODI cricket, the leggie has been in sublime form. Afghanistan while batting first scored 212/6 in 50 overs against West Indies in the first match of three-match ODI series. But the real drama began when Rashid spun the web fr his team and bundled out West Indies for 149 to win the match by 63 runs.

Andy Bichel (7/20 vs England)

Andy Bichel during World Cup 2003, ripped apart England line up during one of Australia’s Pool A match. The English team was restricted to 204/8 in allotted 50 overs. Australia won the match by 2 wickets.

