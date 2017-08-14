A big hug to the entire team for their outstanding performance: Sachin Tendulkar hails India’s series win

India registered a 3-0 win in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP) India registered a 3-0 win in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. (Source: AP)

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team continued their dominating run in Test cricket when they grabbed another emphatic win over Sri Lanka in the third and final match of the three-match series. India hammered hosts at Pallekele to beat them by an innings and 171 runs. This is the first ever clean sweep win for India away from home.

India won the clash in Kandy and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar didn’t miss the chance to hail Kohli and his team’s performance on social media. Sachin wrote, “What a fabulous way to end the test series! A big hug to the entire team for their outstanding performance. Good luck for the ODI series!”

Earlier, India rode on Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya’s individual centuries to score 487 runs in first innings and then bundled out home side for 135 and later enforced follow-on.

What a fabulous way to end the test series! A big hug to the entire team for their outstanding performance. Good luck for the ODI series! pic.twitter.com/HaXfI7dPwo — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 14 August 2017

Sri Lanka had a dismal start to the third day’s play when R Ashwin got the first breakthrough after he dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne. Mohammed Shami continued with his form in this Test and picked two quick wickets to push the home side on backfoot. The Dinesh Chandimal-led side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bowled out for 181 to lose the match. Ashwin picked a four-for, Shami scalped three while Umesh Yadav got a couple.

