Nine former Indian women cricketers to be awarded with MCC Membership

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has taken the consent from nine former Indian women cricketers for its prestigious honorary life membership. For this verification from the BCCI has also been taken. The nine cricketers who feature in this elite list are Diana Edulji, Shanta Rangaswamy, Shubhangi Kulkarni, Sudha Shah, Sandhya Agarwal, Neetu David, Gargi Banerjee, Shashi Gupta, Amita Sharma.

These nine women cricketers will soon have their names alongside the Indian cricket’s legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath, who have been bestowed with the honour of life membership of MCC

Last year it was Former Indian women’s team captain Anjum Chopra who was awarded an honourary life membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) along with former men’s team stalwarts Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag. She is the first Indian woman cricketer to get the prestigious life membership of MCC.

MCC has awarded Honorary Life Membership to hundreds of the finest cricketers and men and women associated with the game.

Meanwhile, Recognizing the contribution of women cricketers to Indian cricket the BCCI on Wednesday also honoured Behroze Edulji, Sunita Singh, Vrinda Bhagat, Deepa Kulkarni, Sangita Dabir and Arundhati Ghosh with a one-time benefit awards in Mumbai. The award was given on the base of number of matches played.

