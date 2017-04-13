Latest News
  • Nine former Indian women cricketers to be awarded with MCC Membership

Nine former Indian women cricketers to be awarded with MCC Membership

The nine cricketers who feature in this elite list are Diana Edulji, Shanta Rangaswamy, Shubhangi Kulkarni, Sudha Shah, Sandhya Agarwal, Neetu David, Gargi Banerjee, Shashi Gupta, Amita Sharma.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:April 13, 2017 12:51 pm
Diana Edulji is one of the nine cricketers who features in the elite list.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has taken the consent from nine former Indian women cricketers for its prestigious honorary life membership. For this  verification from the BCCI has also been taken. The nine cricketers who feature in this elite list are Diana Edulji, Shanta Rangaswamy, Shubhangi Kulkarni, Sudha Shah, Sandhya Agarwal, Neetu David, Gargi Banerjee, Shashi Gupta, Amita Sharma.

These nine women cricketers will soon have their names alongside the Indian cricket’s legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Gundappa Viswanath, who have been bestowed with the honour of life membership of MCC

Last year it was Former Indian women’s team captain Anjum Chopra who was awarded an honourary life membership of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) along with former men’s team stalwarts Zaheer Khan and Virender Sehwag. She is the first Indian woman cricketer to get the prestigious life membership of MCC.

MCC has awarded Honorary Life Membership to hundreds of the finest cricketers and men and women associated with the game.

Meanwhile, Recognizing the contribution of women cricketers to Indian cricket the BCCI on Wednesday also honoured Behroze Edulji, Sunita Singh, Vrinda Bhagat, Deepa Kulkarni, Sangita Dabir and Arundhati Ghosh with a one-time benefit awards in Mumbai. The award was given on the base of number of matches played.

 

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Bachpan mein bahut golu-golu sa tha. Toh hume laga ki cricket khelne se bachcha fit ho jayega 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

11th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

12th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

13th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 14, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

14th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

15th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 15, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi