7pm start for IPL night games proposed

If the television broadcasters Star India approve of BCCI’s proposal, next year’s IPL games could begin at 7 pm instead of the 8 pm start — the norm over the last 10 years. Often, in the past, games have extended well past midnight, causing problems to fans at the stadium, and to parents of kids at home, watching on television. In a IPL general council meeting, the IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla floated the idea to start early, an idea welcomed by the franchises, but it would depend on the broadcaster.

Another development that has been approved is the mid-term transfers during IPL. Like European football leagues the IPL governing council will have mid-tournament window where a player who has played only two games out of seven league games can be transferred to other teams.

“It was just a thought (starting game at 7pm) and everyone welcomed it but first we need to speak to broadcaster and take their nod. We will work on modalities then. There have been many centers where traveling is major concern. All the issues were discussed and we all thought to start the game but early,” IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla told The Indian Express.

3pm start for first game

However if 7pm idea is approved than chances are that afternoon games will start at 3pm. Shukla said everything will have to be approved by Star India, the broadcasters for IPL. The IPL governing council is scheduled to meet in New Delhi on December 5.On the issue of mid-term transfers, Shukla said it was an idea that was welcomed by all franchises.

“Every IPL owner agreed to have this in forthcoming season. It will give chance to those players who are good but are not getting opportunities to be part of playing XI of any IPL side. We are having an IPL governing council meeting soon to finalize all these points,” Shukla added.

