Rohit Sharma in 2017: A year that defined and redefined the Mumbaikar

From making the best use of limited Test breaks and reasserting his credentials in the shorter versions — his numbers as resplendent as Virat Kohli’s — to demonstrating his captaincy skills with short-form series wins over Sri Lanka, it has been a defining and redefining 2017 for Rohit Sharma. Here’s a gist of what makes it an extra special year for him.

Happy comeback

An ill-timed thigh injury during the New Zealand series last year hand-braked his career for nearly an year, and he seemed at odds with Kohli’s five-bowler scheme. But afforded a break against Sri Lanka in Nagpur, he made an effortless century and backed it up with a brace of breezy half-centuries in Delhi, getting out just once in three innings. Though he still wouldn’t be guaranteed a spot in the eleven in South Africa, he has reassured Kohli of a happy alternative, in case he wants an extra specialist batsman in bowler-friendly conditions, or if Ajinkya Rahane continues his wretched form, an in-form back-up, who fits the skipper’s philosophy of freely scoring runs.

Double-hundred machine

A third double hundred, more than any other batsman in the history of ODIs, should end all arguments of his assured immortality in this format. Suffice it to say that he has laid out the blueprint for scoring double hundreds, routinely and without resorting to any stroke remotely pyrotechnical. But his year can’t be compressed into just one magnificent knock. He has been phenomenally consistent — belting 1293 runs at 71.83 in just 21 games — almost matching the insuperably prolific Kohli, who amassed 1460 runs at 76.85, but having played five more matches in this span. He also scored the same number of hundreds (6) as the skipper, including back-to-back ones against Sri Lanka. And all of these runs have come at a staggering strike rate of 99.46, which’s slightly better than Kohli’s (99.11).

Merry T20 ways

Virat Kohli has yet to score a hundred in T20Is. In Indore, Sharma scored his second, the joint-fastest to the mark with an exemplary demonstration of straight-batted six-hitting abilities. Heck, when he batted out there, the format’s maiden double hundred too loomed, and it’s a realistic assumption to conjecture that he would have, had he not perished in the 13th over. In this format too, he has caught up with Kohli — stacking up 256 runs at 32 in eight innings, 44 runs fewer than the latter, but in two innings lesser. He can surpass him in the final T20I in Mumbai.

Six happy

Virat Kohli raves about Sharma’s six-hitting abilities. No wonder, for this year alone Sharma struck 64 sixes in 31 matches in all formats. Kohli’s tally is 36 in 46. It goes without saying that none of his sixes came across one bit banal.

Leading by example

Mumbai Indians would vouch for Sharma’s leadership acumen, having led them to three IPL titles. He enhanced it with ODI and T20I series triumphs over Sri Lanka, in his first captaincy assignment for his country. It wouldn’t matter that the wins were achieved over a ragged Sri Lanka side, but he struck the right notes, especially after the shock defeat in Dharamsala. For instance, he didn’t lose his faith in young Mumbai batsman Shreyas Iyer, who reposed his faith with a strokeful 89 in Mohali. He didn’t shy away from blooding in two wrist-spinners, a rarity at all times, either. And needless to say, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were the chief tormentors of Sri Lanka. While Kohli would take over from him in South Africa, the team management has found a ready back-up.

