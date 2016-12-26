Mandeep Singh becomes third Punjab player to tie the knot in 2016

Mandeep Singh tied the knot with Jagdeep Jaiswal. (Source: Mandeep Singh twitter) Mandeep Singh tied the knot with Jagdeep Jaiswal. (Source: Mandeep Singh twitter)

Mandeep Singh became the third Punjab player to tie the knot. After Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, Mandeep married Jagdeep Jaiswal. The wedding took place in a Gurudwara near his hometown of Phagwara in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Mandeep plays with Punjab Ranji team and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. he also made his debut for India in 2016 under MS Dhoni in a three match T20 series at Zimbabwe. He was also part of the ODI team that faced New Zealand but could break into the Playing XI.

Mandeep managed to smash a fifty in his very first Ranji match for Punjab in 2010. He was vice-captain of the India U-19 team at the time. He averaged over 40 at the end of his first Ranji season and made 10 centuries, including a double-ton.

Mandeep has been rated as one of the finest young batsmen in the country. He was declared the “Rising Star” in IPL 2012 for his exploits with Kings XI Punjab. He hasn’t been able to find too much consistency with the bat ever since. His finest moment with RCB came when he smashed consecutive sixes off Andre Russell against Kolkata Knight Riders. He went on to lead the way for ECB in the match and remained unbeaten at 45 off just 18 balls.

Mandeep received wishes from his Punjab team mates and Indian players for his wedding. He had announced his wedding earlier in the month through by posting a live video on his Facebook page.

