1998 Sharjah knocks against Aussies were tough but beating them was extremely satisfying: Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar scored his then highest individual ODI score of 143. (Source: Reuters) Tendulkar scored his then highest individual ODI score of 143. (Source: Reuters)

Sachin Tendulkar’s famous ‘Desert Storm’ knock against Australia is one of the most memorable knocks in the folklore of Indian cricketing history. Recalling his innings Sachin Tendulkar described that physically it was really tough.

“Given the conditions in the month of April – the temperatures are really high and you can feel the heat going through your shoes and socks – and the first thing you want to do is to put your feet in the ice bucket,” he recalled and added, “In my case, that was one experience which I remember how tough it was to stay there and play the best team in the world – Australia was number one at that stage – and to beat them so convincingly was extremely satisfying.”

Speaking on the sidelines of an event Tendulkar, said, “My 48 hours’ experience was the Sharjah matches, which I played in 1998. Those days we used to play in Sharjah and drive all the way back to Dubai. By the time we got back to the hotel, unpacked and settled down, it was 2 AM or so when I went to sleep. And the next day was for recovery and the following day was the final. It was not so easy,” he said.

Tendulkar also spoke on the importance of fitness and how he prepared for the 2011 World Cup, won at home by India, in spite of injuries. It may be recalled here that while Sachin’s knock of 143 helped India qualify for the finals, he played another gem of an innings in the finals to help India win the Coca Cola Cup.

