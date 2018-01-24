India vs South Africa: 187 as good as 300 on any normal pitch, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 50 from 179 deliveries. (Source: BCCI) Cheteshwar Pujara scored 50 from 179 deliveries. (Source: BCCI)

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli’s fighting knock on the first day of the Third Test at New Wanderers saved India the blushes. Courtesy of their innings India managed to post 187 before being bowled out on Wednesday. However, for Pujara this total is equivalent to scoring 300 on any normal pitch and thereby gives the visitors the advantage on the opening day of the finals Test. Coming in after the fall of the first wicket Pujara dug deep and scored 50 from 179 balls.

Reflecting on his performance, Puajra said, “It was one of the toughest pitches I have batted on and I really had to work hard to score some runs,” he told SuperSport after the close of play. To be honest, I think we batted well. With the number of runs we have on the board, we think we can bowl them out for less.”

“There was a lot of deviation … as the game progresses it will get harder to bat on,” Pujara further explained.

“I never felt in on this pitch. If we bowl well, we have a very good chance. It’s as good as scoring 300 on any normal pitch. Our bowlers are used to bowling better lengths than the South Africans did,” he concluded by saying.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App