Thirteen year old cricketer from Gujarat drowns in Colombo

A 13-year-old son of a textile trader of Surat, who went to Srilanka to play under 17 club cricket tournament, from Maitri cricket coaching academy of Surat, died due to drowning in the swimming pool at Villa Palma beach resort at Negambo near Colombo in Sri Lanka. The family members of deceased had left for Mumbai to receive the dead body of their son on Thursday afternoon.

As per details, Narendra Sodha, (13), a resident of Godadara area in Surat city was studying in 7th standard in RMG Maheshwari English Medium School at Ladvi village in Surat district, was undergoing cricket coaching from Maitri cricket coaching academy run by one Rashid Zirak in Surat city.

Narendra is son of a textile trader Mansingh Sodha, who runs a textile trading firm in textile market at ring road. Narendra is second youngest child among three children of Mansingh Sodha. Like other children Narendra was also having interest in cricket and due his hobby, his parents admitted him in the Maitiri cricket coaching academy in Surat. While undergoing training at the coaching, with other students from different schools, Narendra performed well in batting as a result of which, he became eye catcher among the coaches.

Sources said that Rashid Zirak, who runs Maitri cricket coaching academy, took 18 players including Narendra, under India FC XI Tour to Srilanka to take part in under 17 cricket club tournament at Colombo, Srilanka on 3rd September and they were likely to return back on 10th September. All the players halted at Villa Palma beach resort.

Talking to the Indian Express Mansingh Sodha said, “We hoped Narendra’s bright future in the cricket game, we have paid the fees and tour expenses. Narendra called me and informed about new place and his experience in the tour. I had a talk with Narendra for two times, and my last talk with was on Tuesday evening at 5.00 pm, when he told me that he is enjoying the tour and had played two games and scored well. After two hours at 7.00 pm, I received a call from their coach Rashid Zirak that my son died due to drowning in swimming pool at resort. There were other two kids also having swim in the resort beach. We all were shocked after hearing such news and were in deep pain as we have lost our child. Narendra was brilliant in studies and sports and he was very much close to us among all the three children. We are deeply pained and there is nothing to say more.”

Sources said that, Indian Embassy officials in Srilanka had made arrangements of sending the body of deceased and other students back to India at Mumbai, today. Parents of five other players who were in the same academy left for Colombo to bring their children back to Surat.

Bhojiraj Sadhu, uncle of Narenrda Sadhu said, “We have come to know that the body of Narendra will be brought to India via flight on Friday early morning at 2.00 pm. We have started making arrangements to bring the body in Ambulance, from Mumbai. The coach Rashid sir and other remaining players will also return back to Surat in the same flight with the body.”

Repeated attempts were made to contact the cricket coach Rashid Zirak but he failed to respond on phone from Colombo.

Vice principal of RMG Maheshwari School at Ladvi village in Surat district, Shrikant Patil said, “He was not coming to school since 3rd September onwards, and had not taken leave. We have sent messages to the parents after he was found absent but they did not responded on our calls. He was brilliant student and was also good batsman in cricket game. WE have come to know about his demise today morning.”

