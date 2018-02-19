13 state units ready for Lodha reforms with a rider

The Supreme Court had accepted the majority of the Lodha Committee recommendations in its July 18, 2016 order. The Supreme Court had accepted the majority of the Lodha Committee recommendations in its July 18, 2016 order.

Thirteen BCCI full members have given written confirmation about their willingness to implement the Lodha Committee reforms. In their letters to the cricket board acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, the state bodies have expressed their readiness to usher in the change, save three clauses — Provision of Cooling Off, Constitution of the Apex Council and Distribution of functions, powers and responsibilities between the Elected Office Bearers and the Professional appointees. State associations like Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Tripura have already implemented the Lodha reforms.

The Supreme Court had accepted the majority of the Lodha Committee recommendations in its July 18, 2016 order. About 19 months down the line, the matter is still sub-judice, with a large section of the cricket board members refusing to budge. Ahead of the next hearing on February 23, however, almost half the BCCI seems to have softened its stand.

Choudhary, accordingly, will file an affidavit before the apex court. He has informed this to the member units through a missive, stating: “As many as thirteen full member units have already written indicating their above decision (implementation of the reforms) and more have also requested me to do the needful to bring their views to the notice of the Hon’ble Court. In keeping with the said request, I propose to file an affidavit before the Hon’ble Supreme Court apprising it of the views of the said members with regard to the implementation of the reforms.

“However, before that is done the undersigned would most humbly request those members who have not expressed themselves expressly on the subject to kindly do so. It must be kept in mind that the next date of hearing in the Hon’ble Apex Court is February 23, 2018.”

It is learnt that the Mumbai Cricket Association is in favour of implementing the Lodha reforms save the contentious clauses. South Zone associations like Andhra, Goa and Kerala, too, are ready to follow suit. Choudhary and the other two office bearers of the BCCI — acting president CK Khanna and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry — had submitted undertakings to the court on January 30 last year, pledging their support to the implementation of the Lodha reforms. Special General Meetings (SGM) had been arranged last year to build consensus, while other meetings, formal and informal, also took place.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) has already submitted the draft BCCI constitution before the Supreme Court, incorporating the Lodha reforms in its entirety as per the court directive. The court, however, has said it could reconsider the clauses like one state one vote and bar on government employees in cricket administration.

