100 out of 100 times, I will take down a target of 217: Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary was bowled by Vijay Shankar on 32. (Source: File) Manoj Tiwary was bowled by Vijay Shankar on 32. (Source: File)

History repeated itself as Tamil Nadu once again emerged as winners of Vijay Hazare Trophy while Manoj Tiwary-led Bengal was on the receiving end as they lost the crucial clash by 37-runs at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Chasing a modest total of 218, it was always going to be tough for Bengal. Tiwary, whose side was bundled out at 180 runs, melancholy said “the first run out (of Abhimanyu Easwaran) was entirely due to miscommunication.”

The right-handed batsman seemed upset with the approach of openers Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shreevats Goswami. “I don’t know what was going through their minds but to be honest it was a very slow start considering both of them had scored tons in the last game against Jharkhand. It was very difficult to understand their mindset. 100 out of 100 times, I will take down a target of 217. Just need to go back and make it sure that this makes them mentally more mature and need to be though,” he said.

He added that his side lost wickets at regular intervals and that was the main problem. “Once we lost those two early wickets, the scoreboard pressure was on us, we could have still chased down but we kept on losing wickets at regular intervals.”

On team’s approach to the players to chase the target of 218-runs, the 31-year old batsman said “nothing had to be instructed to the two players especially when each one scored 100. It was just that we wanted intent to stick to the wicket and not to lose wickets, but the intent that had to be there was not there. Considering the fact, Tamil Nadu bowled in the right area as well. ”

When questioned about the performance of Goswami, who has played for eight years, he said “I feel that he got under pressure due to the final and it being telecast on TV, he needs to withstand the pressure.”

He expressed surprise that despite very good performance in previous matches, Bengal failed to chase down 217. Mohammed Shami was the bright spot for Bengal as he produced a good spell of pace bowling on his comeback from knee injury (4/26) . But it was Dinesh Karthik’s innings of 112 which completely sealed the deal for Tamil Nadu.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd