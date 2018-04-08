CWG 2018: Yohan Blake coasts in 100; hammer time for England’s Nick Miller

Jamaica’s Yohan Blake crosses the finish line in his men’s 100m semifinal. (Source: AP) Jamaica’s Yohan Blake crosses the finish line in his men’s 100m semifinal. (Source: AP)

Yohan Blake wants to add a Commonwealth Games title to his collection from the Olympics and the world championships.

Considering Usain Bolt is the only person who has ever run faster times in the 100 meters, Blake is a good chance.

The Jamaican star kicked off his Gold Coast 2018 campaign by easily winning the eighth heat in 10.15 seconds to cruise into the semifinals later Sunday on the opening afternoon of the track and field competition.

The first gold medal inside the track and field stadium went to England’s Nick Miller, who broke a 12-year-old games record with a hammer throw of 80.26 meters.

Australia’s Matt Denny took silver with a personal best 74.88m and Mark Dry of Scotland produced a final throw of 73.12 to overtake Canada’s Adam Keenan for bronze.

The first gold medals in the athletics program were awarded in the 20-kilometer race walks, with Australia winning both the morning events.

These were certainly no ordinary weekend walks along the beach.

Jemima Montag won gold after race-leading Claire Tallent was disqualified with 2 kilometers to go. Tallent, who is married to 2012 Olympic race-walking champion Jared Tallent, burst into tears after being shown a third red card for a technical infringement.

The 20-year-old Montag finished the Currumbin Beachfront course in 1 hour, 32 minutes and 50 seconds, with Alana Barber of New Zealand taking silver and Bethan Davies of Wales picking up the bronze.

Montag said the disqualification was “heartbreaking” for Tallent.

“It’s not the way that I would have liked to win gold but when things like that happen, you have to stay in the moment and not lose focus,” Montag said.

Dane Bird-Smith set a games record 1:19.34 to win the men’s race ahead of England’s Tom Bosworth and Samuel Ireri Tathimba of Kenya.

Elsewhere at the games on Day 4:

IN THE SWIM: Former world champion Cate Campbell’s 54.05 seconds was the fastest qualifying time in the 100-meter freestyle in the morning preliminaries. Olympic champion Penny Oleksiak of Canada posted the fourth-fastest time.

In the women’s 200 backstroke, Canada’s Kylie Masse had the fastest qualifying time as she bids for a games double.

THORPEDOED: Nothing was going to torpedo this Australian swimming great’s commentary gig _ not even the police.

Ian Thorpe had to walk to work on Saturday night after Queensland state police stopped the car he was traveling in on suspicion it was stolen. The car had interstate license plates and was impounded. Although it’s fair to say Thorpe, who was a passenger in the car, would be pretty easy to spot in a police lineup. Police later confirmed the car was OK and nobody was fined.

Gold Coast 2018 Chairman Peter Beattie was asked Sunday about the misunderstanding.

“What we expect from the law enforcement … if there’s any breaches of the law regardless of who it is, it’s administered equally and fairly and if there were an issue the Queensland police would have dealt with it,” Beattie, a former Queensland state premier, said. “I’m sure Ian and others who were with him would have preferred that not to have happened, and so would we, but the reality is if the police believe a crime has been committed they will enforce the law.”

An anchor for the TV network joked about the incident during competition on Saturday night and told viewers, “Thorpey had to walk the rest of the way to the pool.”

