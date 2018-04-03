Commonwealth Games 2018: What to expect from opening ceremony

A girl hugs Commonwealth Games mascot ahead of the opening ceremony. (Source: AP) A girl hugs Commonwealth Games mascot ahead of the opening ceremony. (Source: AP)

Carrara Stadium, which is set to host 71 competing nations in the opening ceremony of Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Wednesday, will be transformed into an inland beach with hundreds of surf lifesavers taking centre stage.

Dazzling lighting effects will send fans into a frenzy as singers Delta Goodrem and Dami Im promise to be the highlights of the ceremony. A cast of thousands will perform during the much-awaited ceremony in the stadium where tonnes of sand have been dumped to cast special effets on the audiences.

When and Where to watch Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony has a a strong indigenous theme where members of professional troupe Bangarra, around 400 lifesavers and nippers, a 500-piece didgeridoo orchestra and aboriginal dancers will feature. More than 4000 performers have been rehearsing for weeks behind the stadium walls.

The ceremony is expected to be a tribute to Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. One of the official slogans of the game is “Jingeri,” which means “Good Day Friends” in Yugambeh, a local indigenous language in southeast Queensland.

Who to expect:

The opening ceremony will be attended by about 35,000 people including Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Prince Edward, the Commonwealth Games Federation’s vice-patron. Other than that, celebrities like Margot Robbie, Chris Hemsworth, Miranda Kerr, Mick Fanning and Greg Norman have also been invited.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd