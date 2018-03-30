Presents Latest News

Vikas Krishan Profile, Stats, Record: Vikas Krishan confident of good show in Gold Coast

Commonwealth Games 2018: Vikas Krishan is a part of India's contingent at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: March 30, 2018 9:26:21 am
Vikas Krishan won the bronze medal at Asian Games, 2014. Vikas Krishan will be making his CWG debut in Gold Coast.
Name: Vikas Krishan 

Event: Boxing (M)

Commonwealth Games experience: Debut in 2018

Biggest win: Bronze medal at Asian Games, 2014.

Indian boxer Vikas Krishan Yadav hails from Bhiwani district in Haryana. Yadav took up boxing from a young age and also received training in the Army Sports Institute in Pune. His first international medal came at the 2010 Asian Youth Boxing Championships were held in Tehran, Iran. In the same year, he won the gold medal at the Asian Games (Lightweight Category). In the 2014 Asian Games, he won the Bronze Medal (Middleweight category). Yadav is also the proud recipient of the Arjuna Award. In the recently concluded Strandja Memorial Tournament, Vikas Krishan was adjudged as the best boxer award.

