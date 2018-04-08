CWG 2018: Twitterrati congratulate ‘Daughters of India’ Punam Yadav, Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu for bringing India glory

Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu and Punam Yadav won medals early on Day 4. Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu and Punam Yadav won medals early on Day 4.

India added four more medals on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 so far to increase their medal tally to ten. And three of the medals came from women – one in weightlifting and the other two in shooting – at Gold Coast.

The gold rush continued on Sunday, as Punam Yadav added the seventh medal for the country in weightlifting. She finished at the top in the 69kg category to start India’s day with a gold. Later, India’s teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker grabbed the women’s 10m air pistol gold medal by shattering the games record while Heena Sidhu staged a stirring comeback to bag silver.

As the country woke up to the news of women athletes bringing India glory, Twitterati broke into celebrations as they thanked ‘daughters of India’ for their medal-winning performances. Here are some of the best reacions:

Sensational performance from #ManuBhaker to grab the gold in #GC2018Shooting and create a games record , all this at just 16. Quite an achievement. Also many congratulations to #HeenaSidhu on the silver. Daughters of India giving us glory. pic.twitter.com/mgO2VllifE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 8, 2018

Mere desh ki dharti sona ugle….. Jai Hind.????????????

16-year-old shooter Manu Bhaker sets CWG record to bag gold http://t.co/w6gm2hioNq — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 8, 2018

Congratulation #ManuBhaker for winning gold and #HeenaSidhu for winning silver in shooting for #India at #CWG2018 We are all proud of your achievement. #GC2018 — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) April 8, 2018

After Weightlifting, Shooters leading the charge now for medal hunt for #IndiaAtCWG Watch the young rockstars Manu Bhaker and @heenasidhu10 with their medals at #CWG2018. India is super proud of both your achievements. #IndiaAtCWG. #SAI pic.twitter.com/PoGVYFOiUV — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 8, 2018

Gunning for Glory! Young shooters like Manu Bhaker & @HeenaSidhu10 winning laurels at the global platform of #CWG2018 are proof of India’s shining future in sports. Many congratulations to both champs for🥇 and 🥈 respectively in 10 m air pistol at #CWG2018 #IndiaAtCWG pic.twitter.com/1IqZVzuXMr — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 8 April 2018

Our shooters are distinguishing themselves at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Manu Bhaker continues her stupendous form and bags a Gold in the women’s 10m Air Pistol event. Congratulations to her: PM @narendramodi #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/Srqozik5nu — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 8, 2018

Congratulation #ManuBhaker for winning gold and #HeenaSindhu for winning silver in shooting at #CWG2018 Daughters of India doing the nation proud! #GC2018 pic.twitter.com/DziszquLwn — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 8, 2018

4 medals to wake up to. Excellent from Punam Yadav to ein a weightlifting gold. Manu Bhaker at 16 for the gold, Heena Sidhu for the silver and Ravi Kumar for the bronze in #GC2018Shooting ! Fabulous start to the day! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 8, 2018

Congratulations to Manu Bhaker for the gold, Heena Sidhu for the silver after a tough start and Ravi Kumar for the bronze. Really proud of your courage and determination #GC2018Shooting — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 8, 2018

