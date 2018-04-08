CWG 2018: Twitterrati congratulate ‘Daughters of India’ Punam Yadav, Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu for bringing India glory

Presents Sunday Eye
Punam Yadav, Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu added to India's medal-tally on Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 on Saturday.

manu bhaker, heena sidhu and punam yadav Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu and Punam Yadav won medals early on Day 4.
India added four more medals on day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2018 so far to increase their medal tally to ten. And three of the medals came from women – one in weightlifting and the other two in shooting – at Gold Coast.

The gold rush continued on Sunday, as Punam Yadav added the seventh medal for the country in weightlifting. She finished at the top in the 69kg category to start India’s day with a gold. Later, India’s teen shooting sensation Manu Bhaker grabbed the women’s 10m air pistol gold medal by shattering the games record while Heena Sidhu staged a stirring comeback to bag silver.

As the country woke up to the news of women athletes bringing India glory, Twitterati broke into celebrations as they thanked ‘daughters of India’ for their medal-winning performances. Here are some of the best reacions:

