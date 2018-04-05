Presents Latest News

‘Super proud of you P Gururaja’ Twitter reacts as India wake up to first CWG medal

India woke up to the happy news of P Gururaja winning India's first medal (silver) on Day 1 of Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 5, 2018 9:51:30 am
p gururaja Gururaja won Silver medal in 56kg category. (Source: AP)
Son of a truck driver P Gururaja opened India’s medal account on the first competition day of the 21st Commonwealth Games, claiming a silver in the men’s 56kg category in Gold Coast on Thursday. The 25-year-old Gururaja equalled his personal best of 249kg (111+138) to finish second in a field where Malaysia’s three-time Commonwealth Championships medallist Muhammad Izhar Ahmed (117+144) broke the Games record for snatch and overall lift. Gururaja, a low-ranking Indian Air Force employee, is a quintessential Indian sports story of immense hardships and just a tiny bit of luck.

India woke up to the happy news of Gururaja winning the country’s first medal at the tournament in Gold Coast and here are some of the best reactions:

This is Gururaja’s debut at Commonwealth Games.

