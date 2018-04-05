‘Super proud of you P Gururaja’ Twitter reacts as India wake up to first CWG medal

Gururaja won Silver medal in 56kg category. (Source: AP) Gururaja won Silver medal in 56kg category. (Source: AP)

Son of a truck driver P Gururaja opened India’s medal account on the first competition day of the 21st Commonwealth Games, claiming a silver in the men’s 56kg category in Gold Coast on Thursday. The 25-year-old Gururaja equalled his personal best of 249kg (111+138) to finish second in a field where Malaysia’s three-time Commonwealth Championships medallist Muhammad Izhar Ahmed (117+144) broke the Games record for snatch and overall lift. Gururaja, a low-ranking Indian Air Force employee, is a quintessential Indian sports story of immense hardships and just a tiny bit of luck.

Also read: Medal will improve my family’s living standard, says P Gururaja

India woke up to the happy news of Gururaja winning the country’s first medal at the tournament in Gold Coast and here are some of the best reactions:

We have our first medal. Many congratulations to GURURAJA for coming second and winning?? #Medal at the @GC2018 lifting total weight of 249kg in the Men’s 56kg event! Super proud of you Gururaja !#GC2018Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/gde39VMfoZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 5 April 2018

Bravo 👏India’s 1st Medal !#GuruRaja won silver 🥈 #Medal at the @GC2018 lifting total weight of 249 Kg in the Men’s 56kg event !

Congrats GuruRaja for making India proud 💪💐🇮🇳#GC2018Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/lsyn0ftBPB — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) 5 April 2018

Many congratulations, #Gururaja for your commendable performance ! #GC2018 Wishing the Indian contingent more success, with this great start. http://t.co/YtA91tfsB1 — Ananthkumar (@AnanthKumar_BJP) 5 April 2018

#India scores its first medal at the #CommonwealthGames2018! Big Congratulations to P Gururaja for clinching a Silver in the 56kg #weightlifting category. The games have just begun, many more medals to come!! #SAI ????????????? pic.twitter.com/WX0s3LOJ7F — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) 5 April 2018

Congratulations #Gururaja on winning the first medal for India at #GC2018?as he wins the Silver medal by lifting a total of 249kg. pic.twitter.com/npnJsqtuAt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) 5 April 2018

Congratulations to #Gururaja for winning Medal at #GC2018, Lifting total weight of 249kg in the Men’s 56kg event! pic.twitter.com/82hNvsQWb1 — Ranjib Biswal (@RanjibBiswal) 5 April 2018

This is Gururaja’s debut at Commonwealth Games.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd