Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: Time Table, Fixtures, Venue, Dates of CWG 2018

Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju with India's Commonwealth Games 2018 contingent.

The 21st edition of Commonwealth Games will begin from April 4, 2018, to April 15, 2018, in Gold Coast, Queensland district of Australia. It is the fifth time the tournament is being held in Australia. A total of 70 countries will compete across 18 sports disciplines in the tournament. India will field a total of 227 athletes across various sports disciplines in the Commonwealth Games 2018.

It is for the first time, in history, that Commonwealth Games will see an equal number of events for men and women. Badminton star PV Sindhu will lead India’s contingent, being the flag-bearer, during the opening ceremony of the event.

Here is the schedule for all the Indian athletes who are participating in the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

(All timings mentioned below are in IST)

April 5, 2018

India vs Cameroon

Event: Men’s Basketball

Time: 3:30 PM

India vs Jamaica

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 2:03 PM

India vs Wales

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 5:02 AM

Team: Aleena Reji, Deborah Herold, Manorama Devi, Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (4000m Team Pursuit)

Time: 10:12 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

Team: Ranjit Singh, Sahil Kumar, Sanuraj P, Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Team Sprint)

Time: 12:04 (Qualification), 4:28 PM (Final)

Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: Deborah Herold will be India's best hope of a medal in Cycling.

Team: Deborah Herold, Aleena Reji

Event: (Cycling) Women Team Sprint

Time: 11:54 PM (Qualification), 4:21 PM (Final)

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Team: Ashish Kumar, Yogeshwar Singh, Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:38 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 6:57 AM (1st Heat), 4:22 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)

Time: 7:24 AM (1st Heat), 4:52 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Gururaja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 56 kg)

Time: 5:12 AM

Athlete: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 48 kg)

Time: 9:42 AM

Athlete: Muthupandi Raja

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 62 kg)

Time: 2:12 PM

India v Sri Lanka

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 4:30 am – 8:00 am

India vs Pakistan

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 2:30 pm – 6:00 pm

Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: Vikas Krishan was in tremendous form in 2017.

Event: Men’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Team Group and Knockout Stage

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Singles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Event: Lawns Bawl Starts from April 5

April 6, 2018

India vs Malaysia

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 10:02 AM

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)

Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)

Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Event: Cycling (Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Event: Cycling (Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 8:56 AM (Qualification), 3:00 PM (Final)

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 10:47 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)

Athlete: Sanuraj P

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Event: Cycling (Keirin)

Time: 2:32 PM (Qualification), 3:15 PM (Repechange), 4:08 PM (Semifinal), 4:41 PM (Final)

Athlete: Pranati Das

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Pranati Nayak

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Arun Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 4:39 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 3:07 PM (Final)

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Butterfly)

Time: 3:07 PM (Final)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Backstroke)

Time: 5:06 PM (Final)

Athlete: Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 53kg)

Time: 5:12 AM

Athlete: Deepak Lather

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 69kg)

Time: 9:42 AM

Athlete: Saraswati Rout

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 58kg)

Time: 2:12 PM

India vs Scotland

Event: Mixed Team Badminton

Time: 9:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

April 7, 2018

India vs England

Event: Men’s basketball

Time: 1:03 PM

India vs Malaysia

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 2:03 PM

Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: India will face Pakistan first at CWG 2018.

India vs Pakistan

Event: Men’s Hockey

Time: 10:02 AM

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 3:54 PM (Final)

Athlete: Sanuraj P

Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)

Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)

Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final)

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Event: Cycling (Men’s Sprint)

Time: 9:56 AM (Qualification), 10:43 AM (Quarterfinal), 2 :10 PM (Semifinal), 4:14 PM (Final)

Athlete: Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Event: Cycling (Women Point Race)

Time: 10:28 AM (Qualification), 2:46 PM (Final)

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)

Time: 3:29 PM

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Event: Cycling (Women 500 m Time Trial)

Time: 3:29 PM

Athlete: Rakesh Patra

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:39 AM

Athlete: Yogeshwar Singh

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:39 AM (Final)

Athlete: Ashish Kumar

Event: Gymnastics (Individual All Around)

Time: 4:39 AM (Final)

Athlete: Pranati Das

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 12:11 AM (Final)

Athlete: Pranati Nayak

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 12:11 AM (Final)

Athlete: Aruna Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Women Individual All Around)

Time: 12:11 AM (Final)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Men’s 200m Butterfly

Time: 3:07 PM (Final)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)

Time: 6:45 AM (1st Heat), 3:49 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Sathish Sivalingam

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 77kg)

Time: 5:12 AM

Athlete: Vandna Gupta

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 63kg)

Time: 9:42 AM

Athlete: Ragala Venkat Rahul

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 85kg)

Time: 2:12 PM

Event: Mixed Badminton team quarterfinals

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis (Team Group and Knockout Stage)

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Event: Squash (Singles Preliminary)

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

April 8, 2018

Athlete: Irfan Kolothum Thodi

Event: Athletics (Men’s 20 Km walk)

Time: 2:30 AM

Athlete: Manish Singh Rawat

Event: Athletics (Men’s 20 Km walk)

Time: 2:30 AM

Athlete: Muhammed Anas

Event: Athletics (400 m)

Time: 11:11 AM (Heat 1)

Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor

Event: Athletics (Shot put)

Time: 12:02 PM

Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: India will face Cameroon in their first match at CWG 2018.

India vs Scotland

Event: Men’s Basketball

Time: 4:30 PM

India vs New Zealand

Event: Women’s basketball

Time: 1:01 PM

India vs Wales

Event: Men’s Hockey

Time: 3:02 PM

India vs England

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 5:02 PM

Athlete: Amritha Reghunath

Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)

Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final)

Athlete: Sonali Chang

Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)

Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final)

Athlete: Manorama Devi

Event: Cycling (Women’s scratch race)

Time: 1:02 PM (Qualification), 4:14 PM (Final)

Athlete: Deborah Herold

Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)

Time: 1:22 PM (Qualification), 2:27 PM (Repechange), 4:34 PM (Final)

Athlete: Aleena Reji

Event: Cycling (Women Kerin)

Time: 1:22 PM (Qualification), 2:27 PM (Repechange), 4:34 PM (Final)

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s 40km Points Race)

Time: 1:37 PM (Qualification), 4:51 PM (Final)

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)

Time: 2:37 PM

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Event: Cycling (1000 m Time Trial)

Time: 2:37 PM

Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: Manu Bhaker won gold in the 10m Air Pistol at the ISSF Junior World Cup.

Athlete: Manu Bhaker

Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)

Time: 4:31AM (Qualification), 7:30AM (Final)

Athlete: Heena Sidhu

Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Pistol)

Time: 4:31AM (Qualification), 7:30AM (Final)

Athlete: Saniya Sheikh

Event: Shooting (Women’s Skeet)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30AM (Final)

Athlete: Maheshwari Chauhan

Event: Shooting (Women’s Skeet)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30AM (Final)

Athlete: Smit Singh

Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)

Athlete: Sheeraj Sheikh

Event: Shooting (Men’s Skeet)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)

Athlete: Deepak Kumar

Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)

Time: 6:00 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)

Athlete: Ravi Kumar

Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Rifle)

Time: 6:00 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100 m Butterfly)

Time: 7:10 AM (1st Heat), 4:23 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Swimming (Men’s 50m Backstroke)

Time: 5:01 PM (Final)

Athlete: Punam Yadav

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 69kg)

Time: 5:12 AM

Athlete: Vikas Thakur

Event: Weightlifting (Men’s 94kg)

Time: 9:42 AM

Athlete: Seema

Event: Weightlifting (Women’s 75kg)

Time: 2:12 PM

Event: Mixed Badminton team quarterfinals

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Team Semifinal

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am

Event: Squash Singles Semi-Final

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

April 9, 2018

Athlete: Muhammad Anas

Event: Athletics (400 m)

Time: 3:26 PM (Semifinal)

Athlete: Tajinder Pal Singh Toor

Event: Athletics (Shot put)

Time: 3:55 PM

Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar

Event: Athletics (High Jump)

Time: 5:50 AM

Athlete: Siddharth Yadav

Event: Athletics (High Jump)

Time: 5:50 AM

Athlete: Poovammu Raja

Event: Women 400 m

Time: 6:00 AM (Heat 1)

Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Women 400 m

Time: 6:00 AM (Heat 1)

Athlete: L Suriya

Event: Women 10000 m

Time: 4:05 PM

Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: Jitu Rai had won a gold in Commonwealth Games 2014.

Athlete: Jitu Rai

Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:39 AM (Final)

Athlete: Om Prakash

Event: Shooting (Men’s 10m Air Pistol)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:39 AM (Final)

Athlete: Apurvi Chandela

Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)

Time: 6:30 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)

Athlete: Mehuli Ghosh

Event: Shooting (Women’s 10m Air Rifle)

Time: 6:30 AM (Qualification), 9:00 AM (Final)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 100m Butterfly)

Time: 5:29 PM

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Men’s 50m Freestyle

Time: 6:43 AM (1st Heat), 4:07 PM (1st Semifinal)

Athlete: Srihari Nataraj

Event: Men’s 200m Backstroke

Time: 6:01 AM (1st Heat), 3:07 PM (Final)

Athlete: Pardeep Singh

Event: Men’s 105 kg

Time: 5:12 AM

Athlete: LALCHHANHIMI

Event: Women’s 90kg

Time: 9:42 AM

Athlete: Purnima Pandey

Event: Women’s 90kg

Time: 9:42 AM

Athlete: Gurdeep Singh

Event: Men’s +105kg

Time: 2:12 PM

Event: Badminton Mixed Team Bronze medal and Gold medal

Event: Boxing Men Preliminary rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Boxing Women Preliminary Rounds

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Team final

Time: 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Singles Medal

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

April 10, 2018

Athlete: Muhammed Anas

Event: Athletics (400 m)

Time: 5:18 PM

Athlete: Poovamma Raju

Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)

Time: 4:46 PM (Semifinal)

Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy

Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)

Time: 6:45 AM (Heat 1)

Athlete: Hima das

Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)

TIme: 8:18 AM (Heat 1)

Athlete: Sreeshankar M

Event: Athletics (Long Jump)

Time: 7:00 AM

India vs Malaysia

Event: Men’s Hockey

Time: 5:02 PM

India vs South Africa

Event: Women’s Hockey

Time: 3:02 PM

Athlete: Heena Sidhu

Event: Shooting (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:00 AM (Final)

Athlete: Anuraj Singh

Event: Shooting (Women’s 25m Air Pistol)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:00 AM (Final)

Athlete: Gagan Narang

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle Prone)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 8:30 AM (Final)

Athlete: Chain Singh

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle Prone)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 8:30 AM (Final)

Athlete: Sajan Prakash

Event: Swimming (Men’s 1500m Freestyle)

Time: 4:23 PM

Athlete: Virdhawal Khade

Event: Men’s 50m Freestyle

Time: 6:43 AM (1st Heat), 4:07 PM (1st Semifinal), 3:15 PM (Final)

Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary

Time: 4:30 am – 10:30 am; 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Event: Men’s Boxing Quarterfinals

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Quarterfinals

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Singles Group Stage

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

April 11, 2018

Athlete: Tejaswin Shankar

Event: Athletics (High jump)

Time: 3:35 PM (Final)

Athlete: Siddharth Yadav

Event: Athletics (High jump)

Time: 3:35 PM (Final)

Athlete: Poovamma Raju

Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)

Time: 5:15 PM (Final)

Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Athletics (Women 400 m)

Time: 5:15 PM (Final)

Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy

Event: Athletics (400 m hurdles)

Time: 5:41 PM

Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)

Time: 5:08 PM (Final)

Athlete: Sreeshankar M

Event: Athletics (Long jump)

Time: 4:02 PM

Athlete: Nayana James

Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)

Time: 2:30 PM

Athlete: Neena Pinto

Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)

Time: 2:30 PM

India vs England

Event: Men’s Hockey

Time: 3:02 PM

Athlete: Meghana Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)

Time: 6:33 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Mohammed Asab

Event: Shooting (Men’s Double Trap)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)

Ankur Mittal won the silver medal at Shotgun World Championships.

Athlete: Ankur Mittal

Event: Shooting (Men’s Double Trap)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:15 AM (Final)

Athlete: Shreyasi Singh

Event: Shooting (Women’s Double Trap)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 6:00 AM (Final)

Athlete: Varsha Varman

Event: Shooting (Women’s Double Trap)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 6:00 AM (Final)

Athlete: Jitu Rai

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Pistol)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:30 AM (Final)

Athlete: Om Prakash

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Pistol)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 7:30 AM (Final)

Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary

Time: 4:30 am – 10:30 am; 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Event: Men’s Boxing Quarterfinals

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Quarterfinals

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Women’s Boxing Semi-Finals (48kg, 69 kg)

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am and 2 pm – 5:30 pm

Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Single Knockout Stage

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am

Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

April 12, 2018

Athlete: Dharun Ayyasamy

Event: Athletics (400m Hurdles)

Time: 3:15 PM (Final)

Athlete: Hima Das

Event: Athletics (Women 200 m)

Time: 5:08 PM (Final)

Athlete: Nayana James

Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)

Time: 3:25 PM

Athlete: Neena Pinto

Event: Athletics (Women Long jump)

Time: 3:25 PM

Athlete: Arpinder Singh

Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)

Time: 6:00 AM

Athlete: Rakesh Babu A V

Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)

Time: 6:00 AM

Athlete: Seema Antil

Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)

Time: 4:10 PM

Athlete: Navjeet Kaur Dhillon

Event: Athletics (Women Discus throw)

Time: 4:10 PM

Athlete: Purnima Hembram

Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)

Time: 5:35 AM (100 m hurdles), 6:30 AM (High Jump), 2:50 PM (Shot Put), 4:27 PM (200 m)

Athlete: Meghana Reddy

Event: Gymnastics (Rhythmic Women Individual All Around)

Time: 6:33 AM (Final)

Athlete: Anish Bhanwala

Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Neeraj Kumar

Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification)

Athlete: Anjum Moudgil

Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle Prone)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)

Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant

Event: Women’s 50m Rifle Prone

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)

Athlete: Rahul Balasaheb Aware

Event: Wrestling (Men 57 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM

Sushil Kumar had won the CWG gold in last two editions.

Athlete: Sushil Kumar

Event: Wrestling (Men 74 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM

Athlete: Babita Kumari

Event: Wrestling (Women 53 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM

Athlete: Kiran

Event: Wrestling (Women 76 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM

Event: Badminton singles and doubles Preliminary

Time: 4:30 am – 10:30 am; 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Event: Table Tennis Doubles Quarter-Final

Time: 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Doubles Preliminary

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

April 13, 2018

Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra will participate in Javelin Throw event at CWG 2018.

Athlete: Neeraj Chopra

Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)

Time: 5:30 AM

Athlete: Vipin Kasana

Event: Athletics (Javelin throw)

Time: 5:30 AM

Athlete: Jinson Johnson

Event: Athletics (1500m)

Time: 7:05 AM

India

Event: Athletics (4X400 m relay)

Time: 7:35 AM

India

Event: Athletics (Women 4X400 m relay)

Time: 8:05 AM

Athlete: Purnima Hembram

Event: Athletics (Heptathlon)

Time: 6:00 AM (Long Jump), 7:55 AM (Javelin Throw), 3:35 PM (800m)

Athlete: Anish Bhanwala

Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Time: 9:00 AM (Final)

Athlete: Neeraj Kumar

Event: Shooting (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol)

Time: 9:00 AM (Final)

Athlete: Anjum Moudgil

Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)

Athlete: Tejaswini Sawant

Event: Shooting (Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 9:31 AM (Final)

Athlete: Shreyasi Singh

Event: Shooting (Women’s Trap)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:25 AM (Final)

Athlete: Seema Tomar

Event: Shooting (Women’s Trap)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:25 AM (Final)

Athlete: Bajrang Kumar

Event: Wrestling (Men 65 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM

Athlete: Mausam Khatri

Event: Wrestling (Men 97 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM

Athlete: Pooja Dhanda

Event: Wrestling (Women 57 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM

Athlete: Divya Kakran

Event: Wrestling (Women 68 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM

Event: Badminton singles and doubles quarterfinal

Time: 6:30 am – 10:30 am, 1 pm – 5 pm

Event: Men’s boxing Semi-Finals

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm – 5:30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg)

Event: Women’s boxing semifinals

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am (51kg, 60kg)

Event: Table Tennis Doubles Quarterfinal

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am

Event: Table Tennis Doubles Semi-Final

Time: 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Doubles Quarter-Final and Semi-Final

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

April 14, 2018

Athlete: Arpinder Singh

Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)

Time: 10:45 AM (Final)

Athlete: Rakesh Babu A V

Event: Athletics (Triple Jump)

Time: 10:45 AM (Final)

Athlete: Neeraj Chopra

Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)

Time: 10:05 AM (Final)

Athlete: Vipin Kasana

Event: Athletics (Javelin Throw)

Time: 10:05 AM (Final)

Athlete: Jinson Johnson

Event: 1500 m

Time: 11:40 AM (Final)

India

Event: 4X400 m relay

Time: 12:08 PM (Final)

India

Event: Women 4X400 m relay

Time: 12:37 PM (Final)

Athlete: L Suriya

Event: Women 5000 m

Time: 10:50 AM

Athlete: Manavjit Singh Sandhu

Event: Shooting (Men’s Trap)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30 AM (Final)

Athlete: Kynan Chenai

Event: Shooting (Men’s Trap)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 11:30 AM (Final)

Athlete: Chain Singh

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 08:15 AM (Final)

Sanjeev Rajput has won two medals earlier at Commonwealth Games.

Athlete: Sanjeev Rajput

Event: Shooting (Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions)

Time: 4:31 AM (Qualification), 08:15 AM (Final)

Athlete: Somveer

Event: Wrestling (Men 84 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM

Athlete: Sumit

Event: Wrestling (Men 125 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM

Athlete: Vinesh Phogat

Event: Wrestling (Women 50 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM

Athlete: Sakshi Malik

Event: Wrestling (Women 62 Kg)

Time: From 6 AM

Event: Badminton Singles and Doubles semifinal and Bronze Medal

Time: 6:30 am – 10:30 am and 1 pm – 5 pm

Event: Men’s Boxing Final

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am (49kg, 52kg, 60kg, 91kg) and 2 pm – 5:30 pm (56kg, 69kg, 75kg, +91kg)

Event: Women’s Boxing Final

Time: 7:30 am – 11 am (48kg, 51kg, 60kg) and 2 pm – 5:30 pm (69 kg)

Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Singles Medal Matches

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Doubles Semi-Final and Final

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

April 15, 2018

Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: PV Sindhu will be India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony.

Event: Badminton singles and doubles Gold Medal

Time: 4:30 am – 9:30 am

Event: Table Tennis Doubles and Singles Medal Matches

Time: 4:00 am – 10:00 am and 11:30 am – 4:30 pm

Event: Squash Doubles Semi-Final and Final

Time: 8:00 am – 12 am and 1:30 pm – 5:00 pm

