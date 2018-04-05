Commonwealth Games 2018 Schedule: India’s Day 2 schedule, fixtures at CWG

Indian shuttler S Kidambi will be in action on Day 2. (Source: PTI) Indian shuttler S Kidambi will be in action on Day 2. (Source: PTI)

A record-smashing Mirabai Chanu and a perseverant P Gururaja claimed gold and silver respectively as weightlifters lived up to the pre-event hype by delivering opening-day medals for India while star badminton players added to the cheer by making a winning start in the 21st Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast on Thursday.

Chanu smashed the Games records in 48kg category snatch, clean and jerk and overall en route her gold-medal winning performance, which fetched her a thunderous applause from the Australian fans, who queued up to take her autograph after the medal ceremony. Chanu managed to lift 196kg (86kg+110kg) in a remarkable effort.

Here is what you can look forward to on Day 2 of the CWG:

April 6, 2018

Athlete: Pinki, Men’s Triple Section A

Event: Lawn Bowls Round 3

Time: 4.30 AM IST

Athlete: Kiran Tak

Event: Women’s S9 100m Backstroke Heat 1

Time: 7.11 AM

Athlete: Pinki

Event: Lawn Bowls Round 4

Time: 7.30 AM IST

Athlete: Aleena Reji, Deborah

Event: Cycling (Women Sprint)

Time: 8:32 AM (Qualification), 10:02 AM (Repechange), 10:24 AM (Quarterfinals), 2:52 PM (Semifinal) 4:18 PM (Final)

Athlete: Sonali Mayanglambam, Amrita Reghunath

Event: Cycling (Women’s 3000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 8:56 AM IST (Qualification), 3:00 PM IST(Final)

Athlete: Naman Tanwar

Event: Boxing (Men’s 91kg Round of 16)

Time: 9.02 AM IST

Athlete: Vikram Malhotra

Event: Squash (Men’s Singles Round of 16)

Time: 9.30 AM IST

India vs Scotland

Event: Badminton (Mixed Team Group Play Stage – Group A)

Time: 9.31 AM IST

India vs Malaysia

Event: Hockey (Women’s Pool A)

Time: 10.00 AM IST

Athlete: Manjeet Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s 4000m Individual Pursuit)

Time: 10:47 AM (Qualification)

India vs England

Event: Lawn Bowls (Women’s Fours Sectional Play – Section B, Round 3, Match 1)

Time: 11.31 AM IST

India vs Scotland

Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Pairs Sectional Play – Section D, Round 3, Match 1)

Time: 11.31 AM IST

Athlete: Joshna Chinappa, Dipika Pallikal Karthik

Event: Squash (Women’s Singles Round of 16)

Time: 13:31 PM IST

India vs Samoa

Event: Lawn Bowls (Men’s Pairs Sectional Play – Section D, Round 4, Match 3)

Time: 14.30 PM IST

Athlete: Amit

Event: Boxing (Men’s 46-49kg Round of 16)

Time: 14.32 PM IST

Athlete: Sahil Kumar

Event: Cycling (Men’s Keirin First Round – Heat 1)

Time: 14.32 PM IST

Athlete: Ranjit Singh

Event: Cycling (Men’s Keirin First Round – Heat 2)

Time: 14.37 PM IST

Athlete: Sanuraj Sanandaraj

Event: Cycling (Men’s Keirin First Round – Heat 3)

Time: 14.42 PM IST

