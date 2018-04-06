Presents Latest News

Sanjita Chanu’s gold medal win at CWG 2018 receives praise from twitterati

Sanjita Chanu on Friday won the second gold medal for India as she lifted 192 kg in total, 84 kg in Snatch and 108 kg in Clean and Jerk at Gold Coast.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 6, 2018 8:33:18 am
Sanjita Chanu at Commonwealth Games 2018 Sanjita Chanu won the gold medal in Women’s 53 kg weightlifting at Gold Coast. (AP)
Sanjita Chanu on Thursday won the second gold medal for India in 53 kg weightlifting event at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. The 24-year old weightlifter created Games record in Snatch category, lifting 84 kg, and then went on to lift 108 kg in clean-and-jerk on her way to earn the top podium finish. The Manipur athlete attempted to create a CWG record in clean-and-jerk by trying to lift 112 kg but failed to do so at the last moment. She lifted a total of 192 kg to register her win.

Chanu’s gold medal win drew applause from all corners with Union Minister of Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulating the athlete on her glorious victory. Apart from them, commentator Harsha Bhogle and Sports Authority of India also congratulated the athlete.

It is Chanu’s second consecutive gold medal win in Commonwealth Games. She won the gold in women’s 48 kg event at Glasgow in 2014.

