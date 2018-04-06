Sanjita Chanu’s gold medal win at CWG 2018 receives praise from twitterati

Sanjita Chanu on Thursday won the second gold medal for India in 53 kg weightlifting event at Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. The 24-year old weightlifter created Games record in Snatch category, lifting 84 kg, and then went on to lift 108 kg in clean-and-jerk on her way to earn the top podium finish. The Manipur athlete attempted to create a CWG record in clean-and-jerk by trying to lift 112 kg but failed to do so at the last moment. She lifted a total of 192 kg to register her win.
Chanu’s gold medal win drew applause from all corners with Union Minister of Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag congratulating the athlete on her glorious victory. Apart from them, commentator Harsha Bhogle and Sports Authority of India also congratulated the athlete.
Great start to the morning on Day 2. K Sanjita Chanu does it again by winning Gold in 53 kg lifting 192 kg at #CWG2018. Big congratulations on her success. #TOPSAthlete #IndiaAtCWG #GC2018 #SAI 🇮🇳🥇 pic.twitter.com/Tuls53R6S2
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) 6 April 2018
#CommonwealthGames2018 #GC2018
And one more 🥇for India in @GC2018 #SanjitaChanu wins gold medal for🇮🇳 in #GC2018Weightlifting pic.twitter.com/XNm4FIYPFO
— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) 6 April 2018
Oh! What a relief… #TeamIndia bags another Gold 🥇
After a failed last attempt to lift 112kg, #TeamIndia‘s #SanjitaChanuKhumukcham almost had a scare till #TeamPNG‘s #LoaDikaToua also fouled on her way to lift 113kgs!#Congratulations #SanjitaChanu and well done #Loa #gc2018 pic.twitter.com/tg4RxpFlcH
— IOA – Team India (@ioaindia) 6 April 2018
Bhartiya Naari Sab par Bhaari. One more Gold. Congratulations #SanjitaChanu for winning our second gold in #GC2018Weightlifting in the women’s 53kg category. #CWG2018
Her second CWG gold after the 48kg one in Glasgow. Proud of you champion. pic.twitter.com/Xnms7T6Byz
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 6 April 2018
Twice is always a charm!
What a great start to this morning. Congratulations Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu on keeping up your excellent track record of being a🥇winner at #CWG! After a Gold in Glasgow in 2014, a Gold in weightlifting at #CWG2018 as well! Very proud! #SanjitaChanu pic.twitter.com/KpLGR2GSfN
— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 6 April 2018
Good news to start the day. Another Gold! #SanjitaChanu
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 6 April 2018
संजिता चानु को गोल्ड मैडल जीतने पर बहुत बहुत बधाई । pic.twitter.com/DGflEY6E7e
— Manoj Kumar 🇮🇳 (@BoxerManojkr) April 6, 2018
It is Chanu’s second consecutive gold medal win in Commonwealth Games. She won the gold in women’s 48 kg event at Glasgow in 2014.
