Commonwealth Games 2018: Saina Nehwal’s father gets cleared to enter Games Village

A day after star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal lashed out the authorities on Twitter for not allowing her father inside the Games village as well as her matches, the 28-year old was relieved that her father’s accreditation issue was sorted out by the Indian Olympic Association.

Thanking IOA in a Twitter post, the shuttler said, “Thank u so much @ioaindia for the support and help sorting out my father’s accreditation card in such short notice ..Hopefully it will b great for the matches ahead ..and I m sorry for all the trouble. #CommonwealthGames2018”

On Monday, Saina had claimed that her father Harvir’s name had been cut from the team official category. The Sports Ministry had stated that parents of Saina and PV Sindhu will be travelling at no costs to the government and were cleared to be part of the Indian contingent. But Saina said that her father’s name was cut from the official category and he can’t stay with her, enter the Commonwealth Games Village in Gold Coast or watch her matches.

She reportedly threatened to pull out of the competition if her dad remains restricted to enter the Games Village. Saina tagged the Commonwealth Games Federation in her tweets and stated that her father’s support is important to her and she relies on him during other matches.

The Sports Ministry faced flak for its decision to not allow a number of coaches and family members of the athletes to travel to Gold Coast.

