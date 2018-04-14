Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu CWG 2018 badminton finals Live streaming: Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu CWG 2018 Match timing, TV Channel

Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu Live streaming: The two players are the only Indian badminton players to have won medals at the Olympics. (Source: PTI) Saina Nehwal vs PV Sindhu Live streaming: The two players are the only Indian badminton players to have won medals at the Olympics. (Source: PTI)

India have been assured of a medal in women’s badminton singles with Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu setting up a showdown for gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. 2010 Delhi Games champion Saina and 2014 bronze medallist Sindhu had clashed at the Senior National championship finals last November with the former winning the title. PV Sindhu had missed the mixed team competition due to an ankle sprain, knocked out defending champion Michelle Li 21-18 21-8 in just 26 minutes while former world no 1 Saina had to dig deep to struggle past 2014 silver medallist Kristy Gilmour 21-14 18-21 21-17 in 68 minutes.

When is the CWG 2018 badminton singles final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal?

The CWG 2018 badminton singles final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be played on Sunday, April 15, 2018.

Where is CWG 2018 badminton singles final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal being played?

The badminton matches of the Commonwealth Games 2018 is being played at the Carrara Sports Arena in Gold Coast.

What time is the CWG 2018 badminton singles final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal?

The gold medal events for badminton will start at 4.30 AM and the women’s singles final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal is the second match.

Which TV channels will broadcast CWG 2018 badminton singles final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal?

The CWG 2018 badminton women’s singles final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be broadcast on the Sony network.

How do I follow CWG 2018 badminton singles final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal live online?

CWG 2018 badminton singles final between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be streamed live online on Sony Liv. For live updates and more you can follow the live blog that will be running on IndianExpress.com

