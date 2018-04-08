CWG 2018: Saina Nehwal shines as India beat Singapore to be assured of medal

India’s Saina Nehwal returns a shot to Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo during the women’s singles of Badminton Mixed Team Semifinals. (Source: PTI) India’s Saina Nehwal returns a shot to Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo during the women’s singles of Badminton Mixed Team Semifinals. (Source: PTI)

Even though India lost their first match in Commonwealth Games badminton mixed-team event on Sunday when they faced Singapore, they showed clinical performance to deservingly storm into the final, assuring the country of a medal. Saina Nehwal was in her ruthless form as India beat Singapore 3-1 in the semifinals.

Olympic bronze medallist Saina gave a powerful performance to beat Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo 21-8 21-15 and restore confidence to the side after their shock defeat in men’s doubles.

“It was expected that we would play in the finals. I never thought they (Singapore) would give us such stiff competition,” she said. “I was actually happy that I could play the match today and make that winning point for the Indian team.”

Debutants Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty went down 21-17, 19-21, 12-21 against Terry Hee-Danny Bawa Chrisnanta in a 41-minute men’s doubles clash. “We were a bit unfortunate. The tactics that we used didn’t work out for us,” said Shetty.

India’s Srikanth Kidambi returns a shot to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew during the men’s singles of Badminton Mixed Team Semifinals. (Source: PTI) India’s Srikanth Kidambi returns a shot to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew during the men’s singles of Badminton Mixed Team Semifinals. (Source: PTI)

Kidambi Srikanth was also tested during his men’s singles clash against Kean Yew Loh but came out victorious 21-17, 21-14. “I think it is always important to have the first set under your belt. It gives you a lot of confidence going into the second set. It is the hard job done if you win the first set,” he said. “Also, to have a 1-0 lead against them (Singapore), meant that the whole team was not depending on me.”

Ashwini-Satwik had to work hard to win 22-17, 21-14 against the Singaporeans in mixed doubles. “Had we lost, we would have been under pressure,” Ashwini said after the match.

India will now meet the winner of England vs Malaysia clash in the final on Monday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd