Saina Nehwal Profile, Stats, Record: Saina Nehwal goes for golden repeat

Saina Nehwal has won gold at the home Commonwealth Games in 2010.

Name: Saina Nehwal

Event: Badminton

Commonwealth Games experience: Gold at 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi

Biggest win: Bronze medal at London Olympics, 2012.

Former World No 1 badminton player, Saina Nehwal, will be part of the Indian contingent at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. The 28-year-old will be aiming for a repeat of her performance in the 2010 edition of the same event. Nehwal had bagged the gold in the Women’s Singles badminton event in the Commonwealth Games held in New Delhi. In 2012, she secured one of the biggest achievements in her career after winning the Bronze at the Summer Olympics.

Nehwal has hogged the limelight from a young age. In 2006 she was crowned as the U-19 national champion. She created history by subsequently winning the Asian Satellite Badminton tournament. In 2008 she secured the gold medal in BWF World Junior Championships, 2008.

In 2009, Nehwal accomplished the feat of becoming the first Indian to win a BWF Super Series title. In 2012 she took the world by storm after winning the bronze in Olympics. Apart from this, she has numerous other accolades.

In 2009 she was awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the Arjuna Award. Next year she was conferred with the Padma Shri. In 2016 she received the Padma Bhushan.

