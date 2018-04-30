Follow Us:
Monday, April 30, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates CWG 2018 medal winners

The Prime Minister congratulated all the medal winners and complimented those who could not win medals, but had performed creditably.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: April 30, 2018 9:29:30 pm
The Prime Minister told the sports persons that their sporting feats have raised India’s stature. (Source: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with medal winners of the recently-held Commonwealth Games and said Yoga can benefit them in improving mental toughness. The Prime Minister congratulated all the medal winners and complimented those who could not win medals, but had performed creditably. He told the medal winners that their accomplishments in the sporting arena has inspired everyone.

Modi told the sports persons that their sporting feats have raised India’s stature, according to an official statement. During his interaction at his official residence, the Prime Minister pointed out that the life of a sports person can span several decades.

He also referred to M C Mary Kom, who is winning gold medals even as she is Member of Parliament. Modi also mentioned Pullela Gopichand, who is mentoring and coaching many different players, after an immensely successful career as a player. The Prime Minister said besides talent, training, concentration and hard work, mental toughness is also important for sports persons today. In this context, he mentioned the benefits of Yoga.

Modi urged the sports persons to remember, and keep in touch with the various ‘gurus’, mentors and teachers, who have guided them right from childhood.

