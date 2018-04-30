Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates CWG 2018 medal winners

The Prime Minister told the sports persons that their sporting feats have raised India’s stature. (Source: PTI) The Prime Minister told the sports persons that their sporting feats have raised India’s stature. (Source: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with medal winners of the recently-held Commonwealth Games and said Yoga can benefit them in improving mental toughness. The Prime Minister congratulated all the medal winners and complimented those who could not win medals, but had performed creditably. He told the medal winners that their accomplishments in the sporting arena has inspired everyone.

Had a wonderful interaction with our athletes who won medals in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games. pic.twitter.com/tMs9fzqm6N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 30 April 2018

Modi told the sports persons that their sporting feats have raised India’s stature, according to an official statement. During his interaction at his official residence, the Prime Minister pointed out that the life of a sports person can span several decades.

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Silver in the Women’s Singles badminton event. Having followed your game for a long time, I must say that you have emerged as one of India’s best sportspersons. You keep bettering your own game and this is extremely inspiring. pic.twitter.com/nB9W1OSUeJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 30 April 2018

In the recent years, @NSaina has become synonymous with sporting excellence. She has distinguished herself in several tournaments and the CWG 2018 was no exception. She bagged two Golds, one during the Women's Singles event and second, in the Mixed Team event. pic.twitter.com/PL4FLJKxNG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 30 April 2018

He also referred to M C Mary Kom, who is winning gold medals even as she is Member of Parliament. Modi also mentioned Pullela Gopichand, who is mentoring and coaching many different players, after an immensely successful career as a player. The Prime Minister said besides talent, training, concentration and hard work, mental toughness is also important for sports persons today. In this context, he mentioned the benefits of Yoga.

Modi urged the sports persons to remember, and keep in touch with the various ‘gurus’, mentors and teachers, who have guided them right from childhood.

