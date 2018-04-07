CWG 2018: President Kovind, Virender Sehwag congratulate RV Rahul for his gold medal

Gold medalist Venkat Rahul Ragala of India celebrates on the podium. (Source: Reuters) Gold medalist Venkat Rahul Ragala of India celebrates on the podium. (Source: Reuters)

Venkat Rahul Ragala became India’s fourth gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2018 as he lifted a total of 338kg in the final to take the top position in 85kg category in Gold Coast on Saturday. The 21-year old lifted 151kg+187kg to increase India’s medal tally to six.

The competition became intense as Samoa’s Don Opeloge ended with a total of 331kg. Rahul, who also won gold at the Commonwealth Championships last year, opted for 191kg in his final clean and jerk lift but failed. He, however, got the gold as Opeloge failed his second attempt at 188kg lift.

A delighted twitter reacted to the news of India receiving another medal.

Congratulations #VenkatRahulRagala for winning a Gold in the 85kg category with a total lift of 338kg . Our 4th Gold in weightlifting. #cwg2018 pic.twitter.com/izOR0cB4Xk — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 7, 2018

And number 4. Our weightlifters have taken it upon themselves to carry all the weight on their shoulders . Heartiest congratulations #VenkatRahulRagala for winning another gold for India in #CWG2018 in 85kg category of weightlifting. pic.twitter.com/chCOR4y9Fz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 7, 2018

Another Gold for India in weightlifting at #GC2018 What an achievement by Venkat Rahul Ragala…Congratulations!! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 7, 2018

Jai Ho.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🙏

Venkat lifts 338kg to give India 2nd gold of the day at CWG http://t.co/2Qb81Nqho8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 7, 2018

It continues to be a golden day for #India. The #weightlifting team continues to bring laurels at #CWG2018. Rangala Venkat Rahul bring home 4th gold in weightlifting 85 kg. ???? is flying high at the #GC2018. #IndiaAtCWG #GC2018Weightlifting #RangDeTiranga #TOPSAthlete #SAI — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) April 7, 2018

?????? ???? ????!!#VenkatRahulRagala of #TeamIndia lifts a total of 338kgs in the Men’s 85kg #GC2018Weightlifting to earn yet another ?? Gold Medal for India in #Weightlifting! #Congratulations Champ! pic.twitter.com/sijEzY81Fa — IOA – Team India (@ioaindia) April 7, 2018

Proudest of the #ProudMoment for one and all to witness our National Flag raised above in respect! All because of this man, #VenkatRahulRagala!#Congratulation to #DonOpeloge of #TeamSamoa & #MuhamadFazrul of #TeamMalaysia in making their folks proud too… pic.twitter.com/3AQqutjvOK — IOA – Team India (@ioaindia) April 7, 2018

