Presents Latest News

CWG 2018: President Kovind, Virender Sehwag congratulate RV Rahul for his gold medal

RV Rahul became the fourth Indian weightlifter to claim a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | Published: April 7, 2018 5:14:42 pm
Venkat Rahul Ragala Gold medalist Venkat Rahul Ragala of India celebrates on the podium. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Venkat Rahul Ragala became India’s fourth gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games 2018 as he lifted a total of 338kg in the final to take the top position in 85kg category in Gold Coast on Saturday. The 21-year old lifted 151kg+187kg to increase India’s medal tally to six.

The competition became intense as Samoa’s Don Opeloge ended with a total of 331kg. Rahul, who also won gold at the Commonwealth Championships last year, opted for 191kg in his final clean and jerk lift but failed. He, however, got the gold as Opeloge failed his second attempt at 188kg lift.

A delighted twitter reacted to the news of India receiving another medal.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

“How can the authorities deny accreditation to the father after going there. They could have done that at the start only.” 