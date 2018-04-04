Smoke, fire, and music: Six moments that defined Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony

Heavy showers threatened to disrupt Gold Coast’s opening ceremony on Wednesday, but the dark clouds above Carrara Stadium soon scattered much to the fans’ relief. The two-hour-long ceremony saw a kaleidoscope of well-choreographed performances including a traditional smoking ritual by the Aboriginals.

Prince Charles officially declared the games open after delivering a message from Queen Elizabeth II. The night ended with fireworks lighting up the Gold Coast skies.

Here are the top moments from the CWG 2018 opening ceremony:

Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony: Mau Power performs during the opening ceremony. (Source: REUTERS/Jeremy Lee) Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony: Mau Power performs during the opening ceremony. (Source: REUTERS/Jeremy Lee)

The night’s festivities began with a moving performance by hip-hop artist Mau Power of ‘My Island Home’. The set featured the Four Winds Didgeridoo Orchestra and singer Christine Anu. Mau powered through his performance along with dancers depicting the story of the Seven Sisters, a famous Aboriginal story.

Commonwealth Games 2018: Ricki-Lee Coulter performs during the opening ceremony. (Source: REUTERS/Jeremy Lee) Commonwealth Games 2018: Ricki-Lee Coulter performs during the opening ceremony. (Source: REUTERS/Jeremy Lee)

Aussie pop star Ricki-Lee Coulter, a Gold Coast product, put on a show-stealing act that included performers dressed in complete beach attire. The segment showcased Australia’s sandy beaches and its laid-back lifestyle. The set was complete with colourful deck chairs, beach umbrellas, and surfboards.

Flagbearer PV Sindhu leads the Indian contingent at Carrara Stadium during the opening ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast in Australia on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist) Flagbearer PV Sindhu leads the Indian contingent at Carrara Stadium during the opening ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast in Australia on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist)

The Parade of Nations, the main attraction of the event, saw athletes and team officials march into the Carrara stadium as the Queensland Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Foreman played out a few iconic and memorable numbers.

Gold Coast’s finest, a contingent of lifeguards march into the Carrara Stadium. (Source: gc2018.com) Gold Coast’s finest, a contingent of lifeguards march into the Carrara Stadium. (Source: gc2018.com)

Gold Coast lifeguards were off duty tonight as they turned up in huge numbers to welcome the teams into the stadium. A replica of the lifeguard tower was erected in the stadium from which lifeguards took turns to announce the names of the nations as they entered the stadium. A few were also seen guiding the teams to their seats after Nippers carrying surfboards led them into the stadium.

Flames burst from tinder held by an Aboriginal man during a traditional smoking ceremony during the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast. (Source: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara) Flames burst from tinder held by an Aboriginal man during a traditional smoking ceremony during the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast. (Source: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Aboriginal artist and Yugambeh man, Luther Cora led the traditional Smoking Ceremony along with three generations of his family. The ceremony involves burning native plants to produce smoke, which symbolises cleansing oneself and connecting with everything around you.

Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony: A child carries the baton during the opening ceremony. (Source: REUTERS/David Gray) Commonwealth Games 2018 opening ceremony: A child carries the baton during the opening ceremony. (Source: REUTERS/David Gray)

The Queen’s Baton arrived at the Carrara Stadium after completing a 338-day journey traversing across the Commonwealth countries. The baton then passed through the hands of former Aussie swimming legend Susie O’Neill and other Australian greats. Prince Charles then read out the Queen’s Message, which was placed inside the baton before it commenced its long journey.

Fireworks explode over Carrara Stadium as Migaloo, white whale is also displayed, during the opening ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast in Australia on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist) Fireworks explode over Carrara Stadium as Migaloo, white whale is also displayed, during the opening ceremony of 2018 Commonwealth Games, Gold Coast in Australia on Wednesday. (Source: PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist)

Australia’s famous and the only documented albino humpback whale, fondly known as Migaloo, made a dramatic entrance albeit in the form of artwork. Migaloo swam above the crowd as singer Ruel performed ‘Golden Years’ below.

